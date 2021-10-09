PM to inaugurate Rabiul Awal celebrations with special announcement

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that he will inaugurate celebrations for the month of Rabiul Awal on Sunday.

He made the announcement using his verified twitter handle @ImranKhanPTI.

PM Imran Khan said he would also make “a very special announcement especially for our youth.”

The month of Rabiul Awal began on Friday, and the Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) falls on October 19.

In cities and towns across the country, celebrations have already started and people have decorated streets and mosques with green pennants and fairy lights.