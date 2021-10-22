PM Khan thinks modern devices, 3G/4G penetration made porn accessible

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that modern technological devices and the 3G /4G penetration have made all kinds of content accessible for people.

He was chairing a meeting on Thursday on blocking pornographic websites in the country.

“The character building of new generation has become important in the age of modern technology.” He added.

“We need to protect our youth, especially children, from the immoral content available online,” he added.

The prime minister was informed during the meeting that some Content Delivery Networks which are commonly known as CDNs, particularly Cloudflair [sic] with 1-2% of the total internet traffic share, were to be blamed for serving pornographic content.

The meeting was informed that most CDNs do not serve pornographic content as per their policies.

PM Khan ordered the relevant authorities to ensure effective gatekeeping of online content to protect “innocent minds” from the adverse effects of immoral and pornographic content available online.

The PM was informed that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has to work with internet service providers and CDNs to curb pornography through CDNs.

PTA also needs to upgrade its Warehouse Management System (WMS) so it incorporate regularly updated global database of pornographic websites to block these websites at domain and URL level in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Prof Dr Ata-ur-Rehman, Chairman Niall Rashid Khan and other officials. The meeting was informed that the PTA is working on the feasibility of the project, which will be implemented within two months.

Earlier this week, speaking on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi at the Convention Center Islamabad, Prime Minister Khan said that Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority would monitor and curb sex crimes and obscenity in a bid to protect the family system in the country.

“The authority will also move to protect our culture and also assess the impact of indecency in our society. We simply cannot deprive our children of mobile phones,” the prime minister said.