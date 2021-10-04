PM Imran Khan calls party meeting to discuss Pandora leaks

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a “high-level” party meeting today, Monday, to discuss the Pandora Papers that have exposed at least seven major Pakistani names with offshore companies, including members of government.

The meeting will be attended by all ministers, special assistants, advisors, and the advocate general.

An initial report on the 700 Pakistanis named in the papers will be presented to the premier. The meeting, which will be held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad, will discuss investigations to be conducted against these people and the way forward.

Late Sunday night, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released 11.9 million leaked documents to expose the “financial secrecy” of world leaders and others.

Of the 700 Pakistanis named in Pandora Papers only seven are active politicians, an ICIJ summary of the leaked data stated. The documents also reveal key information about money laundering, fraudsters, and drug dealers.

Immediately after the report was released, the prime minister tweeted that each and every name in the paper from Pakistan will be investigated.

“My government will investigate all our citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers and if any wrongdoing is established we will take appropriate action,” he promised.

Pakistani names in the Pandora Papers

The names of at least 700 Pakistanis are said to be on the Pandora Papers. These include:

Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin, federal minister finance

Moonis Elahi, federal minister water resources

Sharjeel Memon of PPP

Punjab’s senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan

Abdullah Masood, son of former adviser to PM for finance and revenue Waqar Masood Khan

Ali Dar, son of Ishaq Dar’s son

Senator Faisal Vawda

Omer Bakhtyar, the brother of Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtyar

Adnan Afridi, MD National Investment Trust

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui

Arif Naqvi

Arif Shafi, businessman

Arif Usmani, president National Bank

Asif Hafeez, merchant

Bashir Dawood, trader

Munir Shaikh, Din Group

M. Wasim of Ibrahim Fibres

Khalid Adamjee

Family of Khusro Bakhtiar,

Mohammad Ali Tabba

Naveed Maghis Sheikh, sugar mill owner

Shahnaz Sajjad Ahmad, daughter of a retired lieutenant general

Shoaib Sheikh, Axact CEO

Tariq Saeed Saigol

Tariq Shafi, a leading businessman

Military men and families