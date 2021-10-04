Monday, October 4, 2021  | 26 Safar, 1443
PM Imran Khan calls party meeting to discuss Pandora leaks

700 Pakistanis named in the papers

SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a "high-level" party meeting today, Monday, to discuss the Pandora Papers that have exposed at least seven major Pakistani names with offshore companies, including members of government. The meeting will be attended by all ministers, special assistants, advisors, and the advocate general. An initial report on the 700 Pakistanis named in the papers will be presented to the premier. The meeting, which will be held at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad, will discuss investigations to be conducted against these people and the way forward. Late Sunday night, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released 11.9 million leaked documents to expose the “financial secrecy” of world leaders and others. Of the 700 Pakistanis named in Pandora Papers only seven are active politicians, an ICIJ summary of the leaked data stated. The documents also reveal key information about money laundering, fraudsters, and drug dealers. Immediately after the report was released, the prime minister tweeted that each and every name in the paper from Pakistan will be investigated. "My government will investigate all our citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers and if any wrongdoing is established we will take appropriate action," he promised. Pakistani names in the Pandora Papers The names of at least 700 Pakistanis are said to be on the Pandora Papers. These include: Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin, federal minister financeMoonis Elahi, federal minister water resourcesSharjeel Memon of PPPPunjab’s senior minister Abdul Aleem KhanAbdullah Masood, son of former adviser to PM for finance and revenue Waqar Masood KhanAli Dar, son of Ishaq Dar’s sonSenator Faisal VawdaOmer Bakhtyar, the brother of Federal Minister Khusro BakhtyarAdnan Afridi, MD National Investment TrustAli Jahangir SiddiquiArif NaqviArif Shafi, businessmanArif Usmani, president National BankAsif Hafeez, merchantBashir Dawood, traderMunir Shaikh, Din GroupM. Wasim of Ibrahim FibresKhalid AdamjeeFamily of Khusro Bakhtiar,Mohammad Ali TabbaNaveed Maghis Sheikh, sugar mill ownerShahnaz Sajjad Ahmad, daughter of a retired lieutenant generalShoaib Sheikh, Axact CEOTariq Saeed SaigolTariq Shafi, a leading businessman Military men and families Pervez Musharraf’s former military secretary Lt Gen (retd) Shafatullah Shah. He bought a London apartment.ISI former DG for counter terrorism Major Gen Nusrat Naeem has an offshore company in his name. He said his friend made it, but he never used it. He never declined it existed. This happened after his retirement in 2009.NLC former DG Lt Gen Afzal Muzaffar’s son Hasan Muzaffar has a company.Lt Col (R) Raja Nadir PervezAhad Khattak, son of the former Air Chief Marshal Abbas KhattakUmar Khattak, son of the former Air Chief Marshal Abbas KhattakAhsan Latif, son-in-law of retired Gen Khalid MaqboolZahra Tanvir, wife of Lt Gen (R) Tanvir Tahir
