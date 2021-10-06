PM Imran Khan, Bill Gates discuss polio eradication, Afghanistan situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

In a telephonic conversation Tuesday, the premier briefed the billionaire philanthropist on the rapidly evolving situation in the war-torn country. The majority of people living in Afghanistan live below the poverty line and are in desperate need of financial assistance.

The two leaders oversaw polio eradication in Afghanistan and Pakistan. According to a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office, Afghanistan, besides Pakistan, is the only country that is polio-endemic.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI spoke with Mr.@BillGates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), on Tuesday, to discuss polio eradication efforts and the Foundation’s support towards improving nutrition as well as financial services in Pakistan. 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/TUE69x479f — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 6, 2021

PM Khan and Gates discussed the resumption of polio campaigns in the neighbouring country. This will help Pakistan secure recent gains in battling the poliovirus.

The prime minister thanked the Microsoft founder for his unwavering assistance for the national anti-polio campaign. This year, Pakistan reported just one poliovirus case.

Gates, too, praised the PM for the progress and promised that his foundation will continue to support Pakistan and its children.

He congratulated the premier for the roll-out of the Covid vaccine and the Ehsaas programme for “making impressive progress in reducing stunting, and the digitisation of the National Savings Programme”.

Towards the end of the conversation, Gates offered continued collaboration to improve the health and well-being of Pakistanis.