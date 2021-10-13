Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
‘PM, COAS complete consultation on new DG ISI’

Process for new appointment has begun, says Fawad Chaudhry

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. Photo File

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa have completed consultations on the appointment of the new DG ISI.

The statement comes a day after Chaudhry told journalists that the authority to appoint DG ISI rested with the prime minister.

On Wednesday, Chaudhry tweeted that the consultation process between the prime minister and the COAS on the appointment of the new DG ISI has been completed and the process for the new appointment had begun.

“Once again the civil and military leadership have proved that all institutions are united and the same for the stability, integrity and development of the country,” he added.

A day earlier, Chaudry revealed that the PM and the COAS had a detailed meeting Monday night.

“General Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan have a very close and pleasant relationship. The PM’s Office will never take any step that could jeopardise the stature of the country’s military leadership, and vice versa,” he had said.

Rumours

The clarification from Chaudhry on Tuesday came after rumours circulating on social media made it to the mainstream and affected trade at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The rumours had it that the Prime Minister Office was delaying the notification for the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as DG ISI.

The rumours and speculations affected the PSX on Tuesday and the market went into a downward spiral losing 647 points on the 100 index, SAMAA TV reported.

Dawn reported that the issue was to be resolved in a meeting between the top civil and military leadership.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed refused to offer a clear answer on Monday when he was asked about the delayed notification. Rashid told journalists that Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was authorised to speak on civil-military issues.

Notification

On October 6, the Pakistan military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations or ISPR, issued two releases announcing posting and appointments in the Pakistan Army.

The first release announced the posting of three lieutenant generals including Gen Faiz Hameed, the then DG ISI. Gen Hameed was posted Commander XI Corps, also known as Peshawar Corps.

The second release announced the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as DG ISI besides the appointment of Commander Karachi Corps Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed, who replaced Gen Anjum, and two other generals.

However, experts claimed that the appointment of the DG ISI could not take effect unless notified by the Prime Minister Office. It was this notification that had been reportedly delayed.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed’s appointment as commander Peshawar Corps brought him closer to becoming the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for Pakistan.

The possible candidates for Pakistan’s next army chief by seniority of rank are these 3-star generals:

  • Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Commander, X Corps, Rawalpindi
  • Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas, Chief of General Staff (CGS), GHQ, Rawalpindi
  • Nauman Mahmood, Commander, XI Corps
  • Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, (now former) DG, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)

