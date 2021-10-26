PM appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum new DG ISI

The notification of the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum as the new chief of the Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence has been issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The new director-general will assume the office from November 20.

“The prime minister has seen and approved the appointment of … Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum … as director general Inter-Services Intelligence, with effect from November 20, 2021, from the panel of officers at para 6 of the summary,” the notification issued on October 26 stated.

The news was confirmed to SAMAA TV by Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. “General Faiz Hameed will stay the ISI chief till November 19 after which Nadeem Anjum will take charge.”

During this process a list of officers was received from ministry of Defence. Prime Minister interviewed all the nominees. A final round of consultation was held between the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff today. — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 26, 2021

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, during the process [of appointment], a list of nominees for the post was received from the Ministry of Defence. The PM interviewed all the nominees after which a final round of consultations was held between the premier and COAS.

The notification and rumors

Last week, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa have completed consultations on the appointment of the new DG ISI.

The statement came a day after Chaudhry told journalists that the authority to appoint DG ISI rested with the prime minister.

Later, on October 13, sources revealed that the Defence Ministry sent a summary regarding the appointment of the new DG ISI to the Prime Minister’s Office. It was received by the premier.

On October 6, Pakistan military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations or ISPR, issued two releases announcing posting and appointments in the Pakistan Army.

The first release announced the posting of three lieutenant generals including Gen Faiz Hameed, the then DG ISI. Gen Hameed was posted Commander XI Corps, also known as Peshawar Corps.

The second release announced the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as DG ISI besides the appointment of Commander Karachi Corps Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed, who replaced Gen Anjum, and two other generals.

However, experts claimed that the appointment of the DG ISI could not take effect unless notified by the Prime Minister Office. It was this notification that had been reportedly delayed.

Who is Gen Nadeem Anjum?

Lt-General Nadeem Anjum belonged to the Punjab Regiment. He was previously serving as the Corps Commander of V Corps in Karachi.

Gen Anjum has served as the commandant of the Command and Staff College, Quetta, and the Inspector-General of the Frontier Corps. Many successful anti-terrorism operations were conducted under his command by FC Balochistan.

Among his colleagues and subordinates, he was known as ‘Mohsin e Balochistan’ for his services to eradicate terrorism.