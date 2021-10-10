PM announces Rehmatulil Alameen Authority to monitor textbooks

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that his government would constitute a Rehmatulil Alameen Authority to monitor textbooks being taught at schools.

The PM made the announcement at the Rehmatulil-Alameen conference in Islamabad on Sunday.

He said he would oversee the work of the proposed authority, which would be headed by a religious scholar.

The government was already looking for the chairman of the authority, he said.

The authority would also educate the world about Islam and carry out research on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH), according to the prime minister.

Imran Khan said Allah Almighty commanded Muslims to learn from the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and there were two ways to live, one led to amassing ill-gotten wealth and the other to the Sirah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said the youth were leading stressful lives today.

The prime minister said the Rehmatulil Alameen Authority would decide what should be taught to children and elders.

Imran Khan said he came late to the study of the Sirah and he learnt that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had taught 1,500 years ago that the best system was the one which is based on humanitarian values.

He said in the developed world people fight against corruption as no nation could make progress without ensuring the rule of the law.

The prime minister also attacked his political opponents saying that his government wanted to introduce political reforms but corrupt leaders were making speeches from London.

“The powerful want an NRO, not justice,” he said.

“Under the proposed body, a scholar would monitor the educational curriculum to enhance its relevance with the Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) and propose amendments if required, as the government had already announced to teach the subject in classes 8-10,” the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

The Rehmatulil Alameen conference was held with reference to the first ten days of Rabiul Awal.