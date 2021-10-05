Tuesday, October 5, 2021  | 27 Safar, 1443
Plane lands safely at Lahore airport after bird strike

Flight was en route to Istanbul

Posted: Oct 5, 2021
Photo: File

A Turkish Airline plane was forced to make an emergency landing as soon as it took off from the Lahore airport after narrowly escaping an accident when a bird hit it Tuesday morning.

Civil Aviation Lahore said that the flight was en route to Istanbul when the bird collided with the plane shortly after takeoff and causing severe damage to the aircraft.

Three hundred passengers were on board, including staff members. The pilot managed to land safely.

The flight was delayed and officials instructed the passengers to go home.
Passengers started to protest to demand being sent to a hotel therefore additional ASF personnel were called in.

On August 2, a similar incident occurred when a Karachi-bound plane was taking off from Lahore airport and a bird collided with it.

The plane took off but had to make an emergency landing. The plane was grounded and passengers were offloaded and moved to the waiting lounge. Another flight took them to Karachi after a delay of two hours.

