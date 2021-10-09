PIA to expand chartered flight operations for UK, EU

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has invited bids to expand its chartered flight operations for the UK and the European Union countries.

The national carrier has invited applications from the chartered aircraft companies to boost its flights operations.

According to the spokesperson, PIA has sought the service of chartered flights operators for six months — from November 2021 to April 2022.

The chartered flights will be operated to London, Manchester, Birmingham, Paris and Milan from Islamabad and Lahore.

The PIA needs 250-seater planes and the chartered flight company must have International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) operational audit operator certificate.

On October 7, the United Kingdom updated its coronavirus travel advisory and placed Pakistan on the “rests of the world” list, which meant Pakistan is no longer subjected to the travel and quarantine restrictions.

Now, travelers from Pakistan only need to take a Day 2 test after arriving in the UK.

