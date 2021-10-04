PIA resumes flight operations to Kuwait

The Pakistan International Airline has resumed its flight operations to Kuwait, PIA CEO Arshad Malik announced Monday.

The national carrier will operate two flights to the Gulf state in a week.

Alhamdollilah #PIA resumes its FLT Ops to #Kuwait with tremendous support from @GovtofPakistan, Min of Avn Sarwar Khan & @official_pcaa & foreign office in getting rights restored. PIA vows to serve the nation with dedication, Starting 02 Flts a week. pic.twitter.com/OvdZ83B2zy — Air Marshal Arshad Malik (@amarshadmalik) October 4, 2021

Earlier this year, Kuwait banned the entry of Pakistani airlines and pilots into the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two weeks ago, the Civil Aviation Authority warned Kuwait that if flights were not resumed, Pakistan would ban all operations of Kuwaiti Airlines.

The countries decided to restore family and business visas between Pakistan and Kuwait four months back. As per the decision, Kuwaiti visas will be issued to Pakistanis employed there.

There will be no restrictions on technical visas in the medical and oil sectors for Pakistanis, it was decided.

Pakistan’s new travel policy

Last week, CAA announced that from October 1, only fully vaccinated persons aged between 18 and above will be allowed to travel to, from, or within Pakistan. They would be required to hold valid proof of vaccination against Covid.

Passengers below 18 years of age will be exempted from the new restriction.

Meanwhile, Pakistani passengers between the ages of 15 and 18 would be allowed to travel to, from, and within Pakistan without vaccination certificates until October 31. Proof of partial vaccination will be required from passengers between the ages of 15 and 18 by November 1 and full vaccination proof by December 1 this year.

Air travelers below the age of 15 will be able to undertake domestic journeys until further notice in this regard.