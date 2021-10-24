Sunday, October 24, 2021  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1443
PIA pilots to provide inflight updates on Pak-India match

The national flag carrier does not offer inflight internet

Posted: Oct 24, 2021
Posted: Oct 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Photo: File

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has instructed its pilots to provide updates to passengers on the Pakistan-India cricket match being played in Dubai Sunday night.

Millions glue to TV screens for the T20 World Cup 2021 face-off between the arch-rivals.

Thousands more, including Federal Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chauhdry, have arrived at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The PIA has made special arrangements to keep passengers updated on the Pakistan-India match, according to SAMAA TV.

On PIA flights, the captains will offer updates on the match, it said.

Passengers travelling in the skies will also be able to enjoy the match, though not live.

The flights in the air would be provided regular updates from the radar and air traffic controllers. The captains would then relay the information to passengers.

Inflight Wifi

Airliners fly at an altitude between 33,000 and 42,000 feet. Cellular networks are not available at this height. Only a satellite connection could provide internet connectivity. Such an internet service, however, is quite expensive.

Some airlines in the world do offer inflight Wifi. In the United States, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) auctioned off blocks of the frequency spectrum previously used for seatback inflight analog telephone service, which never really caught on because it was too expensive.

However, there is no inflight Wifi (paid or free) on any of the PIA flights so far.

In 2017, the PIA announced it had introduced inflight wifi for the passengers, but the service turned out to be an intranet connection, which could not link the passengers to the wider internet.

It only offered a total of 30 hours of available content including dramas, comedy shows, kids movies, Quran recitation, documentaries, safety videos, Urdu feature films and music.

This “wifi” could not gain widespread use.

