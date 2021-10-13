PIA mulls suspending flights to Afghanistan

The Pakistan International Airlines is considering suspending flights to Afghanistan over “inappropriate behavior of the Civil Aviation Authority of Afghanistan and the Taliban government”.

According to a spokesperson of the national carrier, Afghan staff’s behavior with PIA crew has been “unprofessional” and “unacceptable”. “We have raised these concerns in front of high-level authorities as well,” he said.

A final decision over the matter will be taken in few days, the spokesperson added.

PIA was the first airline to operate the first international flight to Afghanistan on September 13, post the Taliban takeover.

On Monday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced that on orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a special Afghanistan desk has been established at the Prime Minister’s House.

It will ensure international coordination for humanitarian assistance in the neighbouring country and prevent negative spillover into Pakistan.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry formed an inter-ministerial cell through which people seeking to leave Afghanistan were provided on-arrival visas.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had assured that any relocation in Kabul will be facilitated by Pakistan, whether it’s of media officials, journalists, or employees of international organisations.