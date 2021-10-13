Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PIA mulls suspending flights to Afghanistan

Taliban behavior unprofessional, says national carrier spokesperson

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

PIA's PK-6249 was the first international flight to land at the Kabul airport. Photo: PIA

Listen to the story
The Pakistan International Airlines is considering suspending flights to Afghanistan over "inappropriate behavior of the Civil Aviation Authority of Afghanistan and the Taliban government". According to a spokesperson of the national carrier, Afghan staff's behavior with PIA crew has been "unprofessional" and "unacceptable". "We have raised these concerns in front of high-level authorities as well," he said. A final decision over the matter will be taken in few days, the spokesperson added. PIA was the first airline to operate the first international flight to Afghanistan on September 13, post the Taliban takeover. On Monday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced that on orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a special Afghanistan desk has been established at the Prime Minister's House. It will ensure international coordination for humanitarian assistance in the neighbouring country and prevent negative spillover into Pakistan. Earlier, the Foreign Ministry formed an inter-ministerial cell through which people seeking to leave Afghanistan were provided on-arrival visas. Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had assured that any relocation in Kabul will be facilitated by Pakistan, whether it’s of media officials, journalists, or employees of international organisations.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Pakistan International Airlines is considering suspending flights to Afghanistan over “inappropriate behavior of the Civil Aviation Authority of Afghanistan and the Taliban government”.

According to a spokesperson of the national carrier, Afghan staff’s behavior with PIA crew has been “unprofessional” and “unacceptable”. “We have raised these concerns in front of high-level authorities as well,” he said.

A final decision over the matter will be taken in few days, the spokesperson added.

PIA was the first airline to operate the first international flight to Afghanistan on September 13, post the Taliban takeover.

On Monday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced that on orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a special Afghanistan desk has been established at the Prime Minister’s House.

It will ensure international coordination for humanitarian assistance in the neighbouring country and prevent negative spillover into Pakistan.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry formed an inter-ministerial cell through which people seeking to leave Afghanistan were provided on-arrival visas.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had assured that any relocation in Kabul will be facilitated by Pakistan, whether it’s of media officials, journalists, or employees of international organisations.

 
PIA Taliban
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PIA, civil aviation authority, afghanistan government, Taliban takeover, special flights
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
'PM, COAS complete consultation on new DG ISI'
‘PM, COAS complete consultation on new DG ISI’
CCTV footage shows robbers massacre nine at Sadiqabad fuel station
CCTV footage shows robbers massacre nine at Sadiqabad fuel station
Internet service restored, new ISI chief, National T20 final
Internet service restored, new ISI chief, National T20 final
Afghan girl, cousin perish crossing into Pakistan
Afghan girl, cousin perish crossing into Pakistan
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker complains of death threats
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker complains of death threats
Islamabad couple assault: Police submit audio, video evidence in court
Islamabad couple assault: Police submit audio, video evidence in court
COAS witnesses induction of VT-4 tank into strike formations
COAS witnesses induction of VT-4 tank into strike formations
Sindh High Court wants Mohatta Palace turned into medical college
Sindh High Court wants Mohatta Palace turned into medical college
PM wanted to retain DG ISI, Amir Dogar insists
PM wanted to retain DG ISI, Amir Dogar insists
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.