Sunday, October 31, 2021  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

World’s first electric F1 car unveiled at COP26

The car has a top speed of 240km/h

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Source: Johnson Matthey

Listen to the story
The world’s first-ever electric Formula 1 race car was unveiled Sunday at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.   The electric-powered race car is a joint venture of Johnson Matthey, a British multinational chemical company, and Envision Virgin, the carbon-neutral Formula E team.  A press release issued by Johnson Matthey revealed that the two-seater race car was conceived to help accelerate the transition to a net zero future and advance to sustainable technologies that enable the mass adoption of e-mobility.   The car has the capacity to accommodate a driver and a passenger. It runs on slick race tyres. These tyres are different from the conventional tread tyres as they have a smooth surface with minimal treads. They are only used in competitive racing and are prohibited from being driven on normal roads.  The car is powered by a nickel-rich eLNO battery produced by Johnson Matthey. eLNO batteries use nickel rich cathode materials for better battery performance and quicker charging.  The battery will give a power output of 250kW and enables top speed of 240km/h.  The commercial production of the car in Europe is set to start in 2024. 
FaceBook WhatsApp

The world’s first-ever electric Formula 1 race car was unveiled Sunday at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.  

The electric-powered race car is a joint venture of Johnson Matthey, a British multinational chemical company, and Envision Virgin, the carbon-neutral Formula E team. 

A press release issued by Johnson Matthey revealed that the two-seater race car was conceived to help accelerate the transition to a net zero future and advance to sustainable technologies that enable the mass adoption of e-mobility.  

The car has the capacity to accommodate a driver and a passenger. It runs on slick race tyres.

These tyres are different from the conventional tread tyres as they have a smooth surface with minimal treads. They are only used in competitive racing and are prohibited from being driven on normal roads. 

The car is powered by a nickel-rich eLNO battery produced by Johnson Matthey. eLNO batteries use nickel rich cathode materials for better battery performance and quicker charging. 

The battery will give a power output of 250kW and enables top speed of 240km/h. 

The commercial production of the car in Europe is set to start in 2024. 

 
electric cars Formula 1
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
world first electric F1 car, Formula 1, racing, F1 race, climate change
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cyberattack targets National Bank of Pakistan, causes nationwide disruption
Cyberattack targets National Bank of Pakistan, causes nationwide disruption
TLP march: PM makes key offer as talks renewed
TLP march: PM makes key offer as talks renewed
Maryam Nawaz deletes Balochistan tweet after coming under fire
Maryam Nawaz deletes Balochistan tweet after coming under fire
Negotiations between government and banned TLP successful: Mufti Muneeb
Negotiations between government and banned TLP successful: Mufti Muneeb
Two officials excluded from Bani Gala meeting on Ulema's demand
Two officials excluded from Bani Gala meeting on Ulema’s demand
Oh Ghost: Pakistani NFT meme set to auction on Halloween
Oh Ghost: Pakistani NFT meme set to auction on Halloween
Charsadda man, mother set ablaze over dispute on pigeons
Charsadda man, mother set ablaze over dispute on pigeons
Taliban supreme commander makes first public appearance
Taliban supreme commander makes first public appearance
Nasla Tower: Eight-member committee to select ‘controlled implosion’ team
Nasla Tower: Eight-member committee to select ‘controlled implosion’ team
Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali appointed new Balochistan Assembly speaker
Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali appointed new Balochistan Assembly speaker
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.