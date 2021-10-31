World’s first electric F1 car unveiled at COP26

The world’s first-ever electric Formula 1 race car was unveiled Sunday at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.

The electric-powered race car is a joint venture of Johnson Matthey, a British multinational chemical company, and Envision Virgin, the carbon-neutral Formula E team.

A press release issued by Johnson Matthey revealed that the two-seater race car was conceived to help accelerate the transition to a net zero future and advance to sustainable technologies that enable the mass adoption of e-mobility.

The car has the capacity to accommodate a driver and a passenger. It runs on slick race tyres.

These tyres are different from the conventional tread tyres as they have a smooth surface with minimal treads. They are only used in competitive racing and are prohibited from being driven on normal roads.

The car is powered by a nickel-rich eLNO battery produced by Johnson Matthey. eLNO batteries use nickel rich cathode materials for better battery performance and quicker charging.

The battery will give a power output of 250kW and enables top speed of 240km/h.

The commercial production of the car in Europe is set to start in 2024.