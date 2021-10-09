Saturday, October 9, 2021  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Phased local government elections to begin in November

KP would go first to the polls

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to issue judicial orders to hold local government elections in a phased manner across the country and in the first phase local government elections would be held in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, SAMAA TV has learnt.

The ECP has reserved its decision on the local government (LG) elections in all four provinces, including the federal capital Islamabad, sources told SAMAA on Saturday.

According to the sources, the phased LG elections will begin in November with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa first going to the polls.

The ECP has also sought funds from the federal government for the LG elections. A letter has been sent to the ministry of finance for immediate provision of funds.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also said that local government elections will be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab this year.

In September, local government elections were held in 42 cantonment boards across the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ECP lg elections
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
local government polls, local bodies polls, local government elections, LG elections, Pakistan local government, phased local government elections,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Fellow Rambo, seven more suspects detained
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Fellow Rambo, seven more suspects detained
Traffic jam clogs different parts of Karachi
Traffic jam clogs different parts of Karachi
Attack on Saudi airport injures five
Attack on Saudi airport injures five
Call it Qasr-e-Fatima, not Mohatta Palace: Sindh High Court
Call it Qasr-e-Fatima, not Mohatta Palace: Sindh High Court
IHC allows margin to Jadhav, India to assign legal counsel
IHC allows margin to Jadhav, India to assign legal counsel
Pakistan, US agree to continue coordination on Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, trade
Pakistan, US agree to continue coordination on Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, trade
Why DG Khan steel bridge is ‘South Punjab’s crown’
Why DG Khan steel bridge is ‘South Punjab’s crown’
Sindh makes Covid vaccination mandatory for students above 12 years
Sindh makes Covid vaccination mandatory for students above 12 years
Facebook grapples with another global outage
Facebook grapples with another global outage
President Arif Alvi in Dubai, hot and dry weather forecast
President Arif Alvi in Dubai, hot and dry weather forecast
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.