Phased local government elections to begin in November

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to issue judicial orders to hold local government elections in a phased manner across the country and in the first phase local government elections would be held in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, SAMAA TV has learnt.

The ECP has reserved its decision on the local government (LG) elections in all four provinces, including the federal capital Islamabad, sources told SAMAA on Saturday.

According to the sources, the phased LG elections will begin in November with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa first going to the polls.

The ECP has also sought funds from the federal government for the LG elections. A letter has been sent to the ministry of finance for immediate provision of funds.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also said that local government elections will be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab this year.

In September, local government elections were held in 42 cantonment boards across the country.