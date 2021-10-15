Friday, October 15, 2021  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > News

Petroleum prices, DG ISI appointment, Green Line buses

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Oct 15, 2021
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Friday, October 15, 2021.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has proposed another major price hike for petroleum products. A summary has been sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval. It recommends that the price of high-speed diesel, or HSD, be increased by Rs10 to Rs132.04 and the price of petrol by Rs5.9 to Rs133.2. The new prices will take effect from tomorrow, October 16.

The notification for the appointment of the new DG ISI is still awaited. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday told PTI’s parliamentary group that the issues surrounding the DG ISI appointment had been settled. It is expected that the notification would be issued today.

Karachi’s Green Line Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project has received another 40 buses. The first batch of 40 buses arrived in September and the buses underwent a test run. The BRT service is expected to be launched in November, that is, the next month.

The national cricket team departs for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to play the T20 World Cup matches. The national squad held a net practice session at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore on Thursday.

Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road and some other roads have been closed for the Chup Tazia processions. The Karachi traffic police have issued a traffic diversion plan.

The National Assembly convenes again today. The National Assembly opened its 37th session on Thursday. The government plans to lay before the house two ordinances, The Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

