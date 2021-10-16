Petrol price hike, ISI chief appointment, gas load shedding

Notes from the newsroom
These are the news we will be following today, Saturday, October 16, 2021, from across Pakistan and internationally.
The Pakistan cricket team is set to prove themselves in the cricketing world this year. The national squad, led by skipper Babar Azam reached UAE Friday. Pakistan is scheduled to play two warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa on October 18 and 20, respectively.
The weather is changing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan and the first snowfall of the season has heralded winter in the country. As beautiful as it might seem, the snowfall has also caused a lot of trouble to tourists at various places, especially at the Babusar Top. If you’re planning a trip up North soon, you need to go through this once.