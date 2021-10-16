Petrol price hike, ISI chief appointment, gas load shedding

These are the news we will be following today, Saturday, October 16, 2021, from across Pakistan and internationally.

Pakistan has increased the price of petrol and high-speed diesel by Rs10 and Rs12.44 per litre. Petrol now costs Rs137.79 per litre. This is the first time all four major petroleum products will be sold for above Rs100.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that the issue of the appointment of ISI chief will be resolved in a week. In an interview with DAWN, he said that the issue is a routine matter and a conclusion will be reached after consensus from both the civil and army leaderships.

CNG station across Sindh will remain closed for nine days, the SUI Southern Gas Company has announced.

Pakistan has decided to reopen cinemas and shrines for vaccinated people after a decline in Covid cases.

The deadline to file tax has ended. According to the FBR, failure to submit income tax returns will result in a daily fine of Rs1,000 and non-filers will be sentenced to two years in prison.

Four people died during a collision between two cars on the Nasirabad road in Balochistan.

Pakistan gear for T-20 World Cup

The Pakistan cricket team is set to prove themselves in the cricketing world this year. The national squad, led by skipper Babar Azam reached UAE Friday. Pakistan is scheduled to play two warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa on October 18 and 20, respectively.

Your travel guide

Duiker Peak, Hunza.

The weather is changing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan and the first snowfall of the season has heralded winter in the country. As beautiful as it might seem, the snowfall has also caused a lot of trouble to tourists at various places, especially at the Babusar Top. If you’re planning a trip up North soon, you need to go through this once.