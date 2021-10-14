Thursday, October 14, 2021  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1443
News

Petition for cancelling Maryam, Safdar’s bail clipped with main appeal

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani wonders whether adjournments justified bail cancellation

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Posted: Oct 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago

Photo: File

The Islamabad High Court or IHC decided on Thursday to hear the petition on cancelling the bails of Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar in Avonfield reference case along with the main appeal.

When NAB prosecutors pointed out that Maryam Nawaz had already caused the proceedings to be adjourned eight times, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani wondered whether it was sufficient ground for cancelling her bail.

A NAB lawyer also said that Maryam Nawaz had wrongfully utilized the concession of bail, adding that the adjournments had been planned. On this point, Justice Amir Farooq pointed out that her lawyers had completed his arguments a day ago.

When the court wondered why NAB was trying to cancel the bails of both Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar, NAB prosecutor said that she was wrongfully using the bail, therefore the court should cancel it.

The court then decided to hear the petition along with the main appeal.

Later, the court told NAB lawyers to help in responding to objections raised by the lawyers representing Maryam Nawaz.

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned till November 17.

