Thursday, October 28, 2021  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1443
Peshawar police report city’s biggest drug bust

Approximately 80kg crystal meth recovered

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Peshawar police confiscates 80kg of crystal meth. Photo: CCPO Peshawar/Twitter

The Peshawar police reported one of the city's biggest drug busts in Hayatabad Thursday. Abbas Ahsan, the CCPO of Peshawar police, tweeted that 80 kilogrammes of crystal meth or ice were seized during a raid at a house in Hayatabad Phase II. "This is one of the biggest drug busts of ICE in Peshawar’s history," he said. Peshawar Police recovers 80 kilograms of ICE in a raid in Hayatabad. This is one of the biggest drug busts of ICE in Peshawar’s history. pic.twitter.com/FgsxpgV0HE— Abbas Ahsan (@AbbasAhsan) October 27, 2021 Five people, including the leader of the gang, were arrested. The suspects smuggled the drugs from Afghanistan. They pack them at home and then sell them to people both inside and outside the country. The culprits have been identified as Ishaq, Naimatullah, Afzal Ahmed, Muhammad Aqif, and Muhammad Shan. Three of them hail from Quetta, while the remaining migrated from Afghanistan. The police have seized two vehicles and a digital scale from the suspect's possession. According to the CCPO, the seized drugs are worth Rs100 million. Pakistan's biggest drug bust was reported in Balochistan's Pasni last year. The Pakistan Coast Guards confiscated 751kg of methamphetamine and heroin that officials say sells for around Rs20 billion in the international market.
