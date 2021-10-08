People criticising the Establishment will fall on their faces: minister

The people who have been targetting the Pakistan Army and its security agencies are heading towards their impending downfall, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a women’s university in Rawalpindi. “Pakistan is going through a very crucial time right now and criticising our security agencies during these conditions is unacceptable.”

Rasheed stressed that this time calls for “serious politics”.

Talking about the situation in Afghanistan, he said that security and peace in the neighbouring country are correlated to that in Pakistan. “Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership, all the challenges will be successfully tackled, but the upcoming 120 days of Pakistani politics are very important.”

The political scene in Pakistan will rapidly evolve after 22 days, the minister warned.

He said that there are some problems at the Chaman border, but they will soon be resolved.

The minister concluded that before the next elections, the PML-N will be divided into three groups – all against each other. “We will bring some changes under PM Khan’s leadership too.”

Earlier this week, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, in an explosive speech, said that former ISI DG General Faiz Hameed pursued and made the Avenfield reference against the Sharif Family. Read what she said here.