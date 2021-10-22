Friday, October 22, 2021  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1443
PDM’s protests against price hikes begin today

Committees formed at provincial level to oversee agitation campaign

Posted: Oct 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

Pakistan Democratic Movement or PDM will kick off its campaign against price hikes from Friday.

In Lahore, a rally will be held from the Jain Mandir Chowk, while the first rally in Karachi will begin from Empress Market.

Rallies will also be taken out in cities and towns, including Peshawar, Swat and Shangla.

The first rallies in Mianwali and Bhakkar will be taken out on October 24.

A meeting of the steering committee of the PDM decided to form committees to oversee protests at the provincial level.

On October 17, PDM held a rally at Faisalabad’s Dhobi Ghat ground, marking the start of a new series of anti-government demonstrations. It announces to hold at least 30 rallies by the end of 2021.

The Faisalabad rally came at the heel of a major petroleum price hike allowing the opposition to put the government in a bad light, PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman vowed to run a countrywide movement against inflation and the PDM will make the next plan after completing the first phase.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and the JUI-F chief agreed to take to the streets to save the nation.

PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz launched a diatribe against Imran Khan, holding him responsible for food inflation and high energy costs in the rally.

