Sunday, October 17, 2021  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PDM to launch nationwide agitation over inflation

Shehbaz and Fazl speak over phone; PPP also proposes unity

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago

File Photo: Mian Shehbaz Sharif/Facebook

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to launch a nationwide agitation against government over rising inflation, a day after the federal government announced a major price hike for petroleum products.

The decision was made during a phone conversation between PMLN’s Shehhbaz Sharif and PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday.

Pakistan Peoples Party, which was originally part of the PDM, has also invited other opposition parties to unite against the government.

Besides increasing petroleum prices, the federal government has also hiked electricity and gas tariffs. Meanwhile, prices of edible oil and ghee have gone up. Food inflation and high energy costs have caused concerns among people.

Shehbaz and Fazlur Rehman agreed that there would be protests, rallies, and marches across the country from the PDM platform.

People need to come out on the streets against inflation, unemployment, and economic disaster, the two leaders said.

Shehbaz Sharif also telephoned PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif, who endorsed the decision to launch agitation over inflation.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Shazia Murree has invited other opposition parties to unite against the government.

In a statement on Sunday, she said that when Yousuf Raza Gilani was elected to the Senate by opposition benches, the government was shaken to the core.

The unity of the opposition is necessary to send “the incompetent” home, she said, adding that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari continued to stand by the masses.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PDM, PDM to launch agitation against inflation, PDM movement against inflation, inflation protest,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Inside Karachi’s Green line bus service
Inside Karachi’s Green line bus service
FIA raids National Bank head office, arrests VP
FIA raids National Bank head office, arrests VP
Karachi Barclays scam: Three get 14 years each in jail
Karachi Barclays scam: Three get 14 years each in jail
Woman gives birth to septuplets in Abbottabad
Woman gives birth to septuplets in Abbottabad
Maryam Nawaz prepares to share 'important information' at Faisalabad rally
Maryam Nawaz prepares to share ‘important information’ at Faisalabad rally
Kandhkot: Abusive husband murders woman in front of family
Kandhkot: Abusive husband murders woman in front of family
NAB summons Zardari's political secretary for buying dollars
NAB summons Zardari’s political secretary for buying dollars
Tarin says govt compelled by IMF to raise petrol price
Tarin says govt compelled by IMF to raise petrol price
T20 World Cup, PPP Karachi rally, ISI chief appointment
T20 World Cup, PPP Karachi rally, ISI chief appointment
PPP holds power show in Karachi
PPP holds power show in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.