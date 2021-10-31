Sunday, October 31, 2021  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1443
PDM holds rally in Buzdar’s Dera Ghazi Khan

Maryam remains absent as Shehbaz attends

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Maulana Fazlur Rehman (C), leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) stands with other leaders during an anti-Government rally in Karachi on August 29, 2021. (Photo AFP)

The Pakistan Democratic Movement or PDM is holding a rally at Railways Road in Dera Ghazi Khan, the hometown of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzadar who has reacted anxiously to the development.

PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif have arrived at the venue. Maryam Nawaz Sharif is not attending the event, allowing critics to underscore the alleged rift in the PMLN.

Punjab Government Spokesperson Hassan Khawar has said that uncle Shehbaz Sharif and niece Maryam were never united and neither will be in future.

The preparations for the rally were in full swing since Sunday morning. Organizers hoisted banners, flags of various PDM constituents and placards on major roads in the city.

PMLN’s Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that the public gathering would prove to be a referendum against “the cruel government.”

When asked about the possibility of bringing PPP back into the PDM fold, Rana Sanaullah said that they did not have time for appeasing anyone, adding that it was the right time to get rid of the government.

Punjab government criticizes the rally

The rally brings the political battle to home turf for Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who hails from DG Khan.

On Sunday he said public gatherings and protests would not put the country on the path to progress. “There is no room for anarchy in the country and this is not the time for demonstrating negative politics.”

In a message to PDM leaders, Buzdar said that he expected the opposition, especially PDM, to act in a responsible manner.

“Pakistan’s vital interests must be held above everything else,” Buzdar maintained.

Punjab Government Spokesman Hassan Khawar Sunday evening said that the PDM rally had failed to draw a large crowd. He said there were fewer people than the chairs arranged at “a small gathering place.”

“People of DG Khan love the prime minister and Chief Minister Buzdar,” he said.

