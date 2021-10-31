PDM rally in Dera Ismail Khan, petrol prices, TLP protest

Here are some of the news we will be following today, Sunday, October 31.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an opposition alliance, will rally in Dera Ismail Khan against the rising prices of essential items. JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif will address suspporters.

All the residents of Karachi’s Nasla Tower have left their homes after the top court ordered the demolition of the building through controlled implosion. The Sindh government has also formed an eight-member committee.

Petrol prices across the country will stay the same for the next 15 days. The PM has rejected OGRA’s summary of an Rs11.53 increase in the fuel rates.

TLP updates

Life for people in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and adjoining areas seems to have come to a halt due to protests by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. Mobile phone and internet services in the areas have been closed, while multiple trains have been suspended.

The protesters reached Gujranwala Friday and have been stationed in Wazirabad. They are waiting for instructions from their leadership in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has made a key offer to TLP. He said his government would not oppose the release of TLP Chief Saad Rizvi if courts made a decision, but he would not issue an executive order in this regard. The concession was, however, linked to TLP activists ending their long march. The premier allowed the ulema to meet Saad Rizvi.

T20 World Cup 2021: NZ, India clash

India and New Zealand will face each other in Dubai at the T20 World Cup Group 2 fixture. Both the teams have been recently defeated by Pakistan and are desperate to secure their position on the points table. Read here to find out how the teams are trying to make a comeback.