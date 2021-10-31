Panjgur motorcycle bomb blast kills two

At least two people have been killed and three injured in a bomb blast in Balochistan’s Panjgur, according to police officials.

The bomb concealed in a motorcycle went off in the Chatkan Bazaar area of the city, they said.

The blast killed two civilian passersby and wounded three FC personnel, SAMAA TV reported Sunday afternoon citing police officials.

The dead and injured have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital. Security forces have cordoned off the area.

The Chatkan Bazar has faced terrorist attacks in the past as well. In March 2019, a motorcycle bomb killed two people and injured nine others.

The bombing had caused a gas cylinder in a shop to explode, triggering a fire that destroyed five vehicles and three motorcycles.

Panjgur is a district in the western Makran division of Balochistan.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has condemned the terrorist attack.

He said targetting innocent civilians is a cowardly act.