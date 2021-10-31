Sunday, October 31, 2021  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Panjgur motorcycle bomb blast kills two

Three FC personnel were wounded

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Photo: File

At least two people have been killed and three injured in a bomb blast in Balochistan’s Panjgur, according to police officials.

The bomb concealed in a motorcycle went off in the Chatkan Bazaar area of the city, they said.

The blast killed two civilian passersby and wounded three FC personnel, SAMAA TV reported Sunday afternoon citing police officials.

The dead and injured have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital. Security forces have cordoned off the area.

The Chatkan Bazar has faced terrorist attacks in the past as well. In March 2019, a motorcycle bomb killed two people and injured nine others.

The bombing had caused a gas cylinder in a shop to explode, triggering a fire that destroyed five vehicles and three motorcycles.

Panjgur is a district in the western Makran division of Balochistan.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has condemned the terrorist attack.

He said targetting innocent civilians is a cowardly act.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Panjgur bomb blast, panjgur motorcycle blast, Balochistan bomb blast, Balochistan law and order,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cyberattack targets National Bank of Pakistan, causes nationwide disruption
Cyberattack targets National Bank of Pakistan, causes nationwide disruption
TLP march: PM makes key offer as talks renewed
TLP march: PM makes key offer as talks renewed
Maryam Nawaz deletes Balochistan tweet after coming under fire
Maryam Nawaz deletes Balochistan tweet after coming under fire
Negotiations between government and banned TLP successful: Mufti Muneeb
Negotiations between government and banned TLP successful: Mufti Muneeb
Two officials excluded from Bani Gala meeting on Ulema's demand
Two officials excluded from Bani Gala meeting on Ulema’s demand
Oh Ghost: Pakistani NFT meme set to auction on Halloween
Oh Ghost: Pakistani NFT meme set to auction on Halloween
Charsadda man, mother set ablaze over dispute on pigeons
Charsadda man, mother set ablaze over dispute on pigeons
Taliban supreme commander makes first public appearance
Taliban supreme commander makes first public appearance
Nasla Tower: Eight-member committee to select ‘controlled implosion’ team
Nasla Tower: Eight-member committee to select ‘controlled implosion’ team
Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali appointed new Balochistan Assembly speaker
Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali appointed new Balochistan Assembly speaker
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.