Sunday, October 3, 2021  | 25 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pandora Papers updates: 700 Pakistani names in leaked documents

Latest on the leaks

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Editing & Writing | Arif Anjum
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists or ICIJ has released 11.9 million leaked documents to expose the “financial secrecy” of world leaders and others in the biggest ever leak so far and one that is expected to outdo the 2016 Panama Papers and 2010 WikiLeaks of US diplomatic cables.

This massive reporting effort brought together more than 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries across the globe. One of the ICIJ’s members from Pakistan is The News investigative journalist Umar Cheema.

Here are the Pandora Papers updates:

Key developments

Pandora Papers to strengthen Imran Khan’s narrative 🠗

Pakistani names in the Pandora Papers

The names of at least 700 Pakistanis are said to be on the Pandora Papers.

The names of retired military officials, politicians, and businessmen from Pakistan are in the Pandora Papers.

Those named included:

  • Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin
  • Federal minister Moonis Elahi
  • Senator Faisal Vawda
  • Son of PMLN’s Ishaq Dar
  • Punjab’s senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan
  • Sharjeel Inam Memon of PPP
  • Family of Minister Industries Khusro Bakhtiar
  • Son of former SAMP Waqar Masood
  • Shoaib Shaikh of Axact

If the company is declared and not used for any illegal transaction then the act of making such a company is not illegal.

International leaders whose names are in the Pandora Papers include:

  • Shah Abdullah of Jordan
  • Tony Blair, former prime minister of the UK
  • Qatar’s ruler
  • Leaders of Ukraine, Kenya, and the Czech Republic

Earlier, journalist Umar Cheema confirmed that a larger number of Pakistanis were on the Panama Papers than those who were named in the Panama Papers.

“Pakistani people whose name are on [Pandora Papers] number more than [those whose names were on] the Panama Papers,” he said.

“The names are kind of interesting, but you will have to wait for another 24 hours.”

Cheema suggested that the ICIJ journalists had worked on the Pandora Papers for two years. “We waited for two years,” he said.

ICIJ announced the release on Saturday in a tweet saying that it was the “most expansive exposé of financial secrecy yet”.

PMLN demands vote of confidence

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has demanded that the president order the Prime Minister to take a vote of confidence in view of the Pandora Papers.

PMLN’s Ahsan Iqbal said even before the Pandora Papers came out, the government spokespersons were offering explanations which is an indication that the thief had a straw in his beard.

Ahsan Iqbal said that two more offshore companies of ‘Sadiq and Amin’ have come to the fore, and he also hid the gifts.

He said there is no justification for Imran Khan to remain in power. Ahsan also claimed the ruling party members no longer have trust in the PM.

Pandora Papers to strengthen Imran Khan’s narrative

The Pandora Papers will strengthen Prime Minister Imran Khan’s narrative against corruption, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Sunday afternoon before their release.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the PM Shahbaz Gill reacted to rumours that offshore companies or accounts linked with Imran Khan had been discovered in the Pandora Papers.

Read in full here.

Origins of word ‘Pandora’

To know where the word ‘pandora’ came from and how the Panama Papers leaks unfolded, read here.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bigger than Panama: Several Pakistani names in upcoming Pandora Papers
Bigger than Panama: Several Pakistani names in upcoming Pandora Papers
Omer Sharif will never come home
Omer Sharif will never come home
Family of 7 perishes in Islamabad car crash
Family of 7 perishes in Islamabad car crash
DG Khan educational institute sealed after rape videos surface
DG Khan educational institute sealed after rape videos surface
Omer Sharif funeral, rain in Karachi, Pandora Papers
Omer Sharif funeral, rain in Karachi, Pandora Papers
Pandora Papers updates: 700 Pakistani names in leaked documents
Pandora Papers updates: 700 Pakistani names in leaked documents
Ex-husband rapes woman, throws acid on her in Burewala
Ex-husband rapes woman, throws acid on her in Burewala
Pandora Papers to strengthen PM Imran Khan's narrative: minister
Pandora Papers to strengthen PM Imran Khan’s narrative: minister
Karachi underpass, road to be named after Omer Sharif
Karachi underpass, road to be named after Omer Sharif
Scuffle breaks out at PML-N convention in Bahawalpur
Scuffle breaks out at PML-N convention in Bahawalpur
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.