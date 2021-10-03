Pandora Papers updates: 700 Pakistani names in leaked documents

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists or ICIJ has released 11.9 million leaked documents to expose the “financial secrecy” of world leaders and others in the biggest ever leak so far and one that is expected to outdo the 2016 Panama Papers and 2010 WikiLeaks of US diplomatic cables.

This massive reporting effort brought together more than 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries across the globe. One of the ICIJ’s members from Pakistan is The News investigative journalist Umar Cheema.



Here are the Pandora Papers updates:

Key developments

Pakistani names in the Pandora Papers

The names of at least 700 Pakistanis are said to be on the Pandora Papers.

The names of retired military officials, politicians, and businessmen from Pakistan are in the Pandora Papers.

Those named included:

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin

Federal minister Moonis Elahi

Senator Faisal Vawda

Son of PMLN’s Ishaq Dar

Punjab’s senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan

Sharjeel Inam Memon of PPP

Family of Minister Industries Khusro Bakhtiar

Son of former SAMP Waqar Masood

Shoaib Shaikh of Axact

If the company is declared and not used for any illegal transaction then the act of making such a company is not illegal.

International leaders whose names are in the Pandora Papers include:

Shah Abdullah of Jordan

Tony Blair, former prime minister of the UK

Qatar’s ruler

Leaders of Ukraine, Kenya, and the Czech Republic

Earlier, journalist Umar Cheema confirmed that a larger number of Pakistanis were on the Panama Papers than those who were named in the Panama Papers.

“Pakistani people whose name are on [Pandora Papers] number more than [those whose names were on] the Panama Papers,” he said.

“The names are kind of interesting, but you will have to wait for another 24 hours.”

Cheema suggested that the ICIJ journalists had worked on the Pandora Papers for two years. “We waited for two years,” he said.

ICIJ announced the release on Saturday in a tweet saying that it was the “most expansive exposé of financial secrecy yet”.

PMLN demands vote of confidence

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has demanded that the president order the Prime Minister to take a vote of confidence in view of the Pandora Papers.

PMLN’s Ahsan Iqbal said even before the Pandora Papers came out, the government spokespersons were offering explanations which is an indication that the thief had a straw in his beard.

Ahsan Iqbal said that two more offshore companies of ‘Sadiq and Amin’ have come to the fore, and he also hid the gifts.

He said there is no justification for Imran Khan to remain in power. Ahsan also claimed the ruling party members no longer have trust in the PM.

Pandora Papers to strengthen Imran Khan’s narrative

The Pandora Papers will strengthen Prime Minister Imran Khan’s narrative against corruption, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Sunday afternoon before their release.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the PM Shahbaz Gill reacted to rumours that offshore companies or accounts linked with Imran Khan had been discovered in the Pandora Papers.

Origins of word ‘Pandora’

