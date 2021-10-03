Pandora Papers to strengthen PM Imran Khan’s narrative: minister

The soon-to-be-released Pandora Papers will strengthen Prime Minister Imran Khan’s narrative against corruption, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Sunday afternoon.

“Panama Papers revealed offshore assets of very corrupt people. Now another research of ICIJ (International Consortium of Investigative Journalists) is coming. PM Imran has always stressed that hiding poor countries’ money in rich countries should be discouraged,” he tweeted.

“If the details of remittances of poor countries abroad come to light in Pandora leaks, like Panama, it will further strengthen the position of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Chaudhry added that the government hopes that this investigation will open new avenues of transparency and discourage corruption.

The prime minister doesn’t own any anonymous accounts

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to the PM Shahbaz Gill said that the premier doesn’t own any anonymous accounts. “He has given an account of each and every rupee spent by him.”

“The Supreme Court has declared him [PM Imran Khan] honest and trustworthy.”

Gill added that the PTI government believes in transparency and the rule of law. All ministers and special assistants, too, have submitted details of their assets in court.

Pandora Papers

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) announced on Saturday that it was going to release its “most expansive exposé of financial secrecy yet”.

The PandoraPapers would be released at 9:30pm on Sunday Pakistan standard time, according to an ICIJ tweet. The expose “features reporting from more than 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries across the globe”.

With 11.9 million documents, Pandora Papers are bigger than the Panama Papers, which were a leak of 11.5 million confidential documents. The Pandora Papers also have international significance. German journalist Benedikt Strunz has said, “something huge is coming up!”