Pandora Papers, PDM in action, PCB updates

These are the news we will be following today, Monday, October 4, 2021, from across Pakistan and internationally.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has announced a rally in Karachi on October 17.

The opposition parties, in a meeting Sunday, discussed the political, internal, and economic situation of the country. The dates of anti-government rallies and demonstrations will be decided in another meeting on October 11.

The Pandora box opens

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists or ICIJ has released 11.9 million leaked documents to expose the “financial secrecy” of world leaders and others in the seventh and biggest ever leak so far and one that is expected to outdo the 2016 Panama Papers and 2010 WikiLeaks of US diplomatic cables.

The names of at least 700 Pakistanis are said to be on the Pandora Papers.

The names of retired military officials, politicians, and businessmen from Pakistan are in the Pandora Papers. All you need to know about Pandora Papers here.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that every name in the Pandra Paper from Pakistan will be investigated. He said action would be taken against whoever is found guilty.

PCB updates

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja will assume the position of its chief executive as well, sources have revealed.

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Aaqib Javed is set to be appointed the head of the National High-Performance Centre while former wicket-keeper Moin Khan will be offered the position of the national side’s team manager.

