Pandora Papers: All assets disclosed to FBR, says Aleem Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan, one of the 700 Pakistanis named in the Pandora Papers for owning offshore companies, said Sunday night he has nothing to hide.

“This company was declared in all my assets declarations in FBR and election commission for [the] last 15 years,” he tweeted. “Every time a new dhamaka leak comes, my single company (Hexam) is flashed as a new discovery.”

Allhamdullillah, nothing to hide, This company was declared in all my assets declarations in FBR and election commission for last 15 years. — Abdul Aleem Khan (@aleemkhan_pti) October 3, 2021

Khan asked how one company, which has already been declared, is named in multiple leaks repeatedly.

“And do we have a responsibility before making it so sensational to verify if this (biggest discovery) leak is already declared in their assets before or not?” the minister added.

Earlier on Monday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, in an interview to SAMAA TV programme Naya Din, came to Khan’s rescue. “Aleem has already declared his assets, it’s not fair to take his name again and again,” he said.

Late Sunday night, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released 11.9 million leaked documents to expose the “financial secrecy” of world leaders and others.

The names of at least 700 Pakistanis are said to be on the Pandora Papers but only 7 of them are politicians, according to an ICI choropleth map that shows where the 336 politicians named in Pandora Papers come from.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised that every name in the Pandora Papers from Pakistan will be investigated.