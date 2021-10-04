Monday, October 4, 2021  | 26 Safar, 1443
‘Pakistani general bought London apartment from Indian movie director’

'The leaks is a rare window to the personal finance of generals'

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Posted: Oct 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago

ICIJ journalists Margot Gibbs and Malia Politzer have claimed that one of Pakistani generals bought a luxury London apartment from the wife of an Indian movie director.

They have published an article on ICIJ website detailing how some members of “Khan’s inner circle, including cabinet ministers, their families and major financial backers have secretly owned an array of companies and trusts holding millions of dollars of hidden wealth.”

After naming several names from the inner circle of PM Imran Khan they also discussed military officers’ wealth.

“In one of several offshore holdings involving military leaders and their families, a luxury London apartment was transferred from the son of a famous Indian movie director to the wife of a three-star general. The general told ICIJ the property purchase was disclosed and proper; his wife didn’t reply,” the article reads.

“The window into the personal finances of individual Pakistani generals is especially rare and provides a glimpse at how top military officers,” they said.

The article used the epithet of “an unaccountable military elite” for such officers.

