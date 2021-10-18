Monday, October 18, 2021  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan wants sustainable ties with US: COAS

US charge d’affaires Angela Aggeler calls on General Qamar Bajwa

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Samaa

US charge d’affaires Angela Aggeler called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Reiterating the resolve to maintain the traditional ties between the two countries, the COAS said that Pakistan desired to maintain bilateral engagement and wished for an enduring relationship with the United States.

The COAS also emphasized the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding a humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people, an ISPR media release stated.

The US diplomat appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Previously the US charge d’affaires had called on the acting governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

On October 14, she had held separate meetings with the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N president, Shahbaz Sharif, and vice-president of PML-N Maryam Nawaz.

The meeting with Maryam Nawaz took place at her residence in Jati Umra while the meeting with Shahbaz Sharif occurred at his Model Town residence.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan wants sustainable ties with the US, Pakistan, US, COAS, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Angela Aggeler
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran wants to turn institutions into his Tiger Force: Bilawal
Imran wants to turn institutions into his Tiger Force: Bilawal
Why Pakistan-IMF talks hit a deadlock
Why Pakistan-IMF talks hit a deadlock
Tourists stranded after snowfall at Babusar Top
Tourists stranded after snowfall at Babusar Top
Muzaffargarh: Arson suspected in fire that killed seven
Muzaffargarh: Arson suspected in fire that killed seven
Policeman martyred in explosion outside Quetta university
Policeman martyred in explosion outside Quetta university
Fuel price hike affects lives, sparks protests
Fuel price hike affects lives, sparks protests
IMF talks, PPP, PDM announce protests, petrol price hikes
IMF talks, PPP, PDM announce protests, petrol price hikes
Zahir Jaffer's mother granted bail in Noor Mukadam murder case
Zahir Jaffer’s mother granted bail in Noor Mukadam murder case
Maryam says Imran knows he is on the way out
Maryam says Imran knows he is on the way out
How are people importing lions, endangered animals, court asks FBR
How are people importing lions, endangered animals, court asks FBR
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.