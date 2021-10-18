Pakistan wants sustainable ties with US: COAS

US charge d’affaires Angela Aggeler called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Reiterating the resolve to maintain the traditional ties between the two countries, the COAS said that Pakistan desired to maintain bilateral engagement and wished for an enduring relationship with the United States.

The COAS also emphasized the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding a humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people, an ISPR media release stated.

The US diplomat appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Previously the US charge d’affaires had called on the acting governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

On October 14, she had held separate meetings with the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N president, Shahbaz Sharif, and vice-president of PML-N Maryam Nawaz.

The meeting with Maryam Nawaz took place at her residence in Jati Umra while the meeting with Shahbaz Sharif occurred at his Model Town residence.