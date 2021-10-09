Saturday, October 9, 2021  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1443
Pakistan, US agree to continue coordination on Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, trade

COAS and the US official discuss regional security

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Pakistan and the United States agreed on Friday to continue close communication and coordination on the situation in Afghanistan, security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, climate change, economic cooperation, and regional connectivity.

This understanding was reached at a meeting between US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Friday.

Foreign Minister underlining Pakistan’s commitment to forging a broad-based, long-term and sustainable relationship said a regular and structured dialogue process between Pakistan and the US was vital for the promotion of common interests and advancing shared regional objectives.

He said there was a fundamental convergence between Pakistan and the United States on the need for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said inclusive and broad-based political structure reflecting the ethnic diversity of Afghan society was essential for Afghanistan’s stability and progress.

He also stressed that the current situation requires the positive engagement of the international community, urgent provision of humanitarian assistance, the release of Afghan financial resources, and measures to help build a sustainable economy to alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people.

Highlighting the grave human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the foreign minister emphasized the importance of peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute to ensure durable peace and stability in South Asia.

Deputy Secretary Sherman appreciated Pakistan’s continued efforts for peace in the region and assistance in the evacuation of US citizens and others from Afghanistan.

Deputy Secretary Sherman underscored the importance of the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and the US.

Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and collaboration in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan was committed to making efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and supports an all-inclusive Afghan government.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, specially the assistance in successful evacuation operations and pledged to continue working with Pakistan for regional peace.

