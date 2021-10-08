Friday, October 8, 2021  | 30 Safar, 1443
Pakistan to run weekly Covid vaccination drives at schools, colleges

Unimmunised students won't be allowed on campus after Oct 15

It is mandatory for people across Pakistan to receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by October 31, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced Friday. The deadline for complete vaccination, which includes both doses, has been set for November 30. At a press conference in Islamabad, Dr Sultan said that normal classes at schools, colleges, and universities will commence from October 11 [Monday]. "After educational institutions reopen, we will launch special weekly vaccination campaigns at madrassas and schools." The SAPM said that although the graph of daily Covid cases has reduced, the danger posed by the deadly virus is not over. So far, nearly six million people across the country have been fully vaccinated. "It is important for parents to get their children, who are above or of the age of 12 years, immunised," Dr Sultan urged, stressing that children have massively suffered during the coronavirus lockdowns and can't afford the prolonged break from studies anymore. "Don't pay attention to fake news. Vaccination will help prevent the spread of the pandemic." According to the health department, students will be administered the Pfizer vaccine free of cost. Here are the guidelines NCOC, issued on September 14, for the vaccination of students: Students, 12 to 17 years, with impaired immune systems will be administered the Pfizer vaccine.The age group for vaccination has been lowered to 12 years. For people below the age of 18 years, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in NIMS (National Immunisation Management System) After October 15, unvaccinated students won't be allowed to enter campuses.
