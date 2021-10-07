Thursday, October 7, 2021  | 29 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan seeks balanced, broad-based ties with US: FO

Both countries maintaining high-level engagements on bilateral, regional issues

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Pakistan wants objective, more balanced and broad-based relationships with the United States, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said on Thursday.

He said that this was in the interest of the sovereignty and political independence of both countries.

Responding to a question during a weekly news briefing, he said: “We need a relationship that takes into account the interests of both the countries. The two countries have many shared interests as Pakistan-US cooperation is a major factor of stability in South Asia.”

Regarding remarks of some US lawmakers during Congressional hearings, Asim Iftikhar said such statements do not reflect the US official position. He, however, said these views are inconsistent with the reality of ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the US, especially on Afghanistan.

Iftikhar said Pakistan and the United States were maintaining high-level of engagements on a broad range of bilateral and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan. He said: “Pakistan looks forward to the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and a host of issues will be discussed during her visit.”

Responding to a question about human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, the spokesperson said that this issue would also be raised with the US Deputy Secretary of State. He said being the permanent member of the UN Security Council, the US had a special responsibility in addressing the concerns on human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Answering another question regarding the Indian military officer’s remarks against Pakistan, Asim Iftikhar said India was pursuing hostile policies toward Pakistan and such statements were aimed at diverting the world’s attention from human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and the treatment meted out to minorities in India.

Iftikhar said that as far as preparedness was concerned, Pakistan had all the capabilities and the national resolve, together with the armed forces, to respond to any misadventure by India.

About the problems being faced by Pakistani students’ return to China, the spokesperson said that more than 28,000 Pakistani students were currently studying in China and Pakistan received a large number of Chinese scholarships.

Asim Iftikhar said that China and Pakistan were constantly engaged in resolving the issue of the return of Pakistani students to China and this matter had been discussed at various levels with the Chinese authorities.

He said: “We understand the measures taken by China to curb the spread of the (corona)virus and we are also exploring the possibility of addressing the issues of research, lab work and scholarships with relevant Pakistani and Chinese authorities and institutions.”

He, however, urged Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese educational institutions to continue attending online classes.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
foreign office
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan seeks balanced, broad-based ties with US: FO, Foreign Office Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hot and dry weather forecast in Karachi and other cities
Hot and dry weather forecast in Karachi and other cities
General Faiz Hameed made Avenfield case against us: Maryam Nawaz
General Faiz Hameed made Avenfield case against us: Maryam Nawaz
Twenty killed, over 300 injured in Harnai earthquake
Twenty killed, over 300 injured in Harnai earthquake
New 'White Corolla' gang caught on CCTV in attempted robbery
New ‘White Corolla’ gang caught on CCTV in attempted robbery
Rabiul Awwal moon sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 19
Rabiul Awwal moon sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 19
'Anti-vaxxer' gets testy with chef at Karachi's Test Kitchen
‘Anti-vaxxer’ gets testy with chef at Karachi’s Test Kitchen
Tell us: Where are you being charged for parking, Karachi
Tell us: Where are you being charged for parking, Karachi
Punjab removes spokesperson Fayyaz Chohan
Punjab removes spokesperson Fayyaz Chohan
Pakistan educational institutions set to begin ‘normal classes’ from Monday
Pakistan educational institutions set to begin ‘normal classes’ from Monday
Karachi commissioner calls for quick removal of public complaints
Karachi commissioner calls for quick removal of public complaints
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.