Pakistan seeks balanced, broad-based ties with US: FO

Pakistan wants objective, more balanced and broad-based relationships with the United States, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said on Thursday.

He said that this was in the interest of the sovereignty and political independence of both countries.

Responding to a question during a weekly news briefing, he said: “We need a relationship that takes into account the interests of both the countries. The two countries have many shared interests as Pakistan-US cooperation is a major factor of stability in South Asia.”

Regarding remarks of some US lawmakers during Congressional hearings, Asim Iftikhar said such statements do not reflect the US official position. He, however, said these views are inconsistent with the reality of ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the US, especially on Afghanistan.

Iftikhar said Pakistan and the United States were maintaining high-level of engagements on a broad range of bilateral and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan. He said: “Pakistan looks forward to the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and a host of issues will be discussed during her visit.”

Responding to a question about human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, the spokesperson said that this issue would also be raised with the US Deputy Secretary of State. He said being the permanent member of the UN Security Council, the US had a special responsibility in addressing the concerns on human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Answering another question regarding the Indian military officer’s remarks against Pakistan, Asim Iftikhar said India was pursuing hostile policies toward Pakistan and such statements were aimed at diverting the world’s attention from human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and the treatment meted out to minorities in India.

Iftikhar said that as far as preparedness was concerned, Pakistan had all the capabilities and the national resolve, together with the armed forces, to respond to any misadventure by India.

About the problems being faced by Pakistani students’ return to China, the spokesperson said that more than 28,000 Pakistani students were currently studying in China and Pakistan received a large number of Chinese scholarships.

Asim Iftikhar said that China and Pakistan were constantly engaged in resolving the issue of the return of Pakistani students to China and this matter had been discussed at various levels with the Chinese authorities.

He said: “We understand the measures taken by China to curb the spread of the (corona)virus and we are also exploring the possibility of addressing the issues of research, lab work and scholarships with relevant Pakistani and Chinese authorities and institutions.”

He, however, urged Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese educational institutions to continue attending online classes.

