Sunday, October 3, 2021  | 25 Safar, 1443
Pakistan, Saudi navies conduct joint exercise

Joint maritime security operations will be conducted during the exercise

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Photo: Radio Pakistan

A joint naval exercise ‘Naseem Al Bahr 13’ between Pakistan Navy and Royal Naval Forces of Saudi Arabia began in Karachi on Sunday.

The exercise is aimed at consolidating the existing bilateral relations between Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

During the exercise, joint maritime security operations will be conducted across traditional and non-traditional warfare domains, enhancing inter-operability between both navies.  

In addition to naval ships of both countries, aviation units and aircraft of RSAF will also participate during this exercise.

During the first phase, various training exercises were organized on board PN and RSNF ships and harbour facilities.

Respective commanders of PN and RSNF closely monitored the training activities. 

