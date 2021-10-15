Pakistan reopens cinemas, shrines for vaccinated people

The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to reopen cinemas and shrines across Pakistan for people fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

In a meeting Friday, the NCOC announced relaxations in Covid restrictions. The forum has lifted the one-day “safe day” restriction. Earlier, shops, markets and malls were closed once a week to curb the rising cases of the deadly virus.

The following new directives will be implemented from October 16 to October 21:

Three hundred vaccinated guests allowed to attend indoor weddings.

In outdoor weddings and events, 500 people, who are fully vaccinated will be allowed.

Shrines and cinemas to reopen with strict SOP implementation for vaccinated individuals.

It will be mandatory for people to carry their vaccination cards or certificates while visiting malls, restaurants, cinemas and during air travel.

The decision was taken after a decline was seen in the daily coronavirus case. The NCOC will meet again on October 28 to review the situation in the country.

The government has urged people to get immunised against the virus as soon as possible. Earlier, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced that the government has changed its Covid strategy. “Instead of closing industries and businesses, we will increase the restrictions on unvaccinated individuals,” he said.

Here are the restrictions for unvaccinated people from October 1:

Unimmunised people banned from air travel.

They would not be allowed to attend weddings or other gatherings.

Their entry to shopping malls would be banned.

They cannot stay at hotels and guest houses or benefit from other similar services. For example, they are not allowed to dine in at restaurants.

They cannot work at educational institutions, either as teaching or non-teaching staff. Unvaccinated transport staff including drivers would not be allowed to work for schools, colleges, and universities.

So far, according to the NCOC data, 34.8 million Pakistanis have been vaccinated against Covid.

‘Normal classes’ resume at schools

On October 11, educational institutions across Pakistan reopened. The government has made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for students of and above the age of 12 years.

According to SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, special weekly immunisation campaigns will be run at schools, colleges, madrassas, and universities. Students will be administered the Pfizer shot free of cost.

“It is important for parents to get their children, who are above or of the age of 12 years, immunised,” Dr Sultan urged, stressing that children have massively suffered during the coronavirus lockdowns and can’t afford the prolonged break from studies anymore.

“Don’t pay attention to fake news. Vaccination will help prevent the spread of the pandemic.”

Here are the guidelines NCOC, issued on September 14, for the vaccination of students: