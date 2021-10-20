Pakistan: No durable peace until Palestine, Kashmir suffer occupation

Middle East and South Asia will not see durable peace while the people of Palestine and Kashmir continue to suffer under occupation, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said on Wednesday.

Advocating a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Ambassador Munir Akram said: “This oppression of the Palestinians, Kashmiris and other Muslim populations are a major underlying cause of the rise of extremism and terrorism in recent decades.”

In a statement submitted to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, he said: “Just solutions to such oppression and injustice is essential to defeat and eliminate the terrorism which has spread across and beyond the Middle East.”

The 15-member council was debating the situation in the Middle East.

He said that the two-state formula, involving the establishment of a sovereign, contiguous and viable Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side-by-side with Israel within recognized boundaries, offered the only solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

“The alternative to a two-state solution is an Israeli apartheid State or, even worse, a genocide of the Palestinian people,” Ambassador Akram said, adding that “Even a world as morally compromised as ours will not tolerate either outcome.”

“The peoples of the Arab and Muslim world, and other civilized nations, will not contemplate such outcomes. Nor, I believe, would the people of Israel, with their enduring memories of the Holocaust.”

“The Palestinian struggle for self-determination and implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions is legitimate; the Israeli repression of the occupied Palestinian people is illegitimate,” the Pakistan envoy said.

“Nor can any equivalence be drawn between Israel’s military and occupation forces and Palestinians armed with little more than stones and defiant courage.”

The perpetuation of Israeli occupation, he said, will not bring peace to the Holy Land, even if the Palestinians were dispossessed and disempowered by Israel and its patrons, every succeeding generation of Palestinians will persist in seeking their freedoms and fundamental rights, including their right to self-determination.

Pakistan highlights enforced disappearance in occupied Kashmir

On Wednesday, Pakistan told members of a UN panel that enforced disappearances in Indian occupied Kashmir was a ‘grim reality’ of the seven-decade-old conflict and called for carrying out investigations into such cases.

“Enforced disappearances in occupied Kashmir have led to torture, custodial killings, rape and sexual molestations, arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings and traumatizing victim’s families,” Pakistani delegate Saima Saleem told the General Assembly’s Third Committee, which dealt with social, cultural and humanitarian issues.

Saleem, a counsellor at the Pakistan mission to the UN, said thousands of unmarked graves of such victims had surfaced in recent years.

Indian occupation forces, she said, continue to deny responsibility for 8,000 people forcibly disappeared from the occupied territory and New Delhi was reluctant to carry out a forensic investigation into the 7,000 unmarked mass graves.

She also spoke during an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Opinion, Irene Khan, saying that the people in occupied Kashmir had been denied freedom of expression and opinion.