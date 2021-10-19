Tuesday, October 19, 2021  | 12 Rabiulawal, 1443
Pakistan Navy intercepts another Indian submarine

Detection described as 'humiliation' for the Indian Navy

SAMAA | and - Posted: Oct 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Oct 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

A still image from the footage released by the ISPR shows what looks like the fin of the detected Indian submarine.

Pakistan Navy has intercepted an Indian submarine near its waters in the Arabian Sea, sending it back with a warning and causing humiliation to the Indian naval forces.

It is the third time that the Pakistan Navy has foiled an attempt by an Indian submarine to sneak into Pakistani waters in recent years.

The submarine was detected and tracked by a Pakistan Navy long-range maritime patrol aircraft, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Indian submarine was blocked from entering Pakistani waters on 16 Oct, it said.

The navy showed “unremitting vigilance and professional competence,” the ISPR said adding that “during the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontiers of Pakistan.”

The ISPR also released an “actual footage of Indian submarine detections.”

The short clip shows what looks like the fin of a submarine.

Forced to surface

Retired Vice Admiral Rao Iftikhar told SAMAA TV that the submarine was forced to surface after it began to be tracked by the Pakistan Navy following the detection.

Since Pakistan and India are not at war at the moment, the submarine was sent a warning, retired Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib said speaking to SAMAA TV.

He said after repeated violations Pakistan should take up this issue with the Indian government.

Retired Rear Admiral Saleem Akhtar termed the episode as a great achievement for the Pakistan Navy. He said the detection of a submarine was a difficult task and prized achievement because a detected submarine is a “sitting duck” since it cannot run after being detected. It is a great humiliation for the Indian Navy, he said.

Third submarine intercepted

It is the third incident of an Indian submarine having been detected by Pakistan in five years.

In November 2016, an Indian submarine was intercepted and pushed clear out of Pakistan’s waters.

In March 2019, the Pakistan Navy intercepted another submarine “successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters,” according to a Pakistan Navy statement released at the time.

