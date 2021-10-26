Pakistan, Iran urge world to help avert Afghanistan humanitarian crisis

Pakistan and Iran urged the international community on Tuesday to provide financial assistance to Afghanistan to avert an impending humanitarian crisis.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian addressed a joint press conference and emphasized upon the need for an active response from the world on the situation in Afghanistan.

Both foreign ministers expressed unanimity of views on extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi urged upon the United Nations, the European Union and international aid agencies to increase the pace of their humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people.

He said that the people of Afghanistan deserved peace. “They have suffered conflict for four decades,” he said.

“We as a neighbouring country will continue to stand by Afghanistan in difficult times,” he said.

He said that the discussions focused on bilateral relations and regional matters, adding that both sides expressed satisfaction over the recent collaboration in trade and defence.

“Pakistan will keep moving ahead because we understand the importance of our relationship [with Iran],” he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Iran would continue its contacts with all parties in Afghanistan, adding that Iran’s security consultations with the Afghan interim government were underway.

“We are closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan and believe that formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnicities in Afghanistan is the most significant political solution before us,” IRNA quoted Amirabdollahian as saying.

He also noted that Iran would make use of the capacity of all its border crossings with Afghanistan to send humanitarian supplies.

Amirabdollahian said that accelerating the dispatch of humanitarian aid from other countries into Afghanistan during the cold winter months would decrease the flow of refugees flowing into neighbouring countries.

Earlier, the two foreign ministers held extensive discussions over a working luncheon at the ministry of foreign affairs in Tehran, APP cited a Foreign Office statement.

Recalling Pakistan’s initiative to evolve the regional approach to Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi said that his visits to Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Iran led to the first meeting of the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, which was held virtually on September 8.

He also highlighted the importance of coordination between the two countries, adding that joint efforts would achieve the shared objective of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Sharing his perspective on Afghanistan following his visit to Kabul on October 21, the foreign minister highlighted the urgent need to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to stabilise the economic situation there.

He reaffirmed Pakistan resolve to continue to support Afghan people by facilitating cross-border trade and movement.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated Iran’s steadfast support on the Kashmir issue.

Dr Amir Abdullahian expressed hope for the success of joint efforts to help Afghanistan on its path to peace and prosperity. He reiterated Iran’s full commitment to strengthening bilateral relations in all fields.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi and other senior officials accompanied the foreign minister.