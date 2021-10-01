Pakistan in talks with TTP for reconciliation: Imran Khan

The government is in talks with some groups of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan for reconciliation, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday.

In an interview with TRT World in Islamabad, the PM said that there are different groups which form the TTP and some of them want to talk to the Pakistan government for peace. “So, we are in talks with them. It’s a reconciliation process.”

When asked if Pakistan was asking them to lay down their arms the premier was affirmative. “Yes, we forgive them and they become normal citizens.”

“I do not believe in military solutions,” the PM stressed. “I’m anti-military solutions. So I always believe, as a politician, political dialogue is the way ahead which I always believe was the case in Afghanistan.”

Referring to TTP attacks on the country’s armed forces, he said that they were just a “spate of attacks”.

We might not reach a conclusion in the end, but for now, we are in talks, the prime minister revealed. Answering a question on whether the Afghan Taliban were aiding the reconciliation process, he pointed: “Since the negotiations were taking place in Afghanistan, in that sense, yes.”

Pakistan offers general amnesty to TTP

Earlier this week, the South China Morning Post revealed claimed that the Afghan Taliban in Kabul is trying to initiate talks between Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan after Islamabad offered conditional amnesty for surrendering militants.

Similarly, President Arif Alvi told Dawn News TV on September 11 that a general amnesty could be offered to the TTP. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated this in an interview on September 15 too.

He said the government will be open to giving a pardon to TTP members if they promise not to indulge in terrorist activities and abide by the Pakistan law.

On September 17, a TTP spokesman had dismissed Pakistan’s amnesty offer, but he did not outrightly reject talks with Islamabad.

“We believe in meaningful dialogue if it ensures implementation of sharia in Pakistan,” TTP spokesman Mohammad Khurasani said.

The TTP had fled to Afghanistan in 2014-15 in an attempt to evade military operations in the merged districts of Pakistan.