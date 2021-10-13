Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan frames new rules to control social media platforms

Companies have resisted the demand to open offices in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The federal government has drafted a new set of rules to control social media platforms, which will be required to open permanent offices in Pakistan and abide by local laws.

Social media companies violating the rules would face heavy fines that could be as high as Rs500 million.

In the past, social media platforms have resisted demands by successive Pakistani governments to open offices in the country.

The rules will take effect after the ministry of information and technology issues a notification, SAMAA TV reported.

The government plans to rein in an unbridled social media and the notification would be issued soon, it said.

The “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules, 2021” are based on several existing laws, including the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

Under the new rules, all social media forums will be required to open permanent offices in Pakistan within six months.

Companies behind social media platforms will ensure compliance with Pakistani laws and the protection of users’ data.

Some of the most important rules are as follows:

  • Social media platforms will open permanent offices in Pakistan within six months.
  • All social media companies will register with the PTA and set up data servers within three months.
  • Companies will establish an online grievance redressal mechanism and issue community guidelines.
  • The issues reported to the companies will be resolved within seven days without revealing the identity of the online complainant.
  • Violation will result in a fine that could be as high as Rs500 million.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan social media rules, social media in Pakistan, social media platforms to open offices in Pakistan, new rules for social media,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
Authority to appoint ISI chief lies with PM: Fawad Chaudhry
Authority to appoint ISI chief lies with PM: Fawad Chaudhry
'PM, COAS complete consultation on new DG ISI'
‘PM, COAS complete consultation on new DG ISI’
CCTV footage shows robbers massacre nine at Sadiqabad fuel station
CCTV footage shows robbers massacre nine at Sadiqabad fuel station
Internet service restored, new ISI chief, National T20 final
Internet service restored, new ISI chief, National T20 final
Afghan girl, cousin perish crossing into Pakistan
Afghan girl, cousin perish crossing into Pakistan
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker complains of death threats
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker complains of death threats
IHC accepts last petition of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
IHC accepts last petition of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
Islamabad couple assault: Police submit audio, video evidence in court
Islamabad couple assault: Police submit audio, video evidence in court
COAS witnesses induction of VT-4 tank into strike formations
COAS witnesses induction of VT-4 tank into strike formations
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.