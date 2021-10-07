Thursday, October 7, 2021  | 29 Safar, 1443
Pakistan educational institutions set to begin ‘normal classes’ from Monday

From October 15, only vaccinated students will be allowed entry

SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Photo: Online

Schools, colleges, and universities across Pakistan will resume ‘normal classes’ from Monday, October 11, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced on Thursday.

During an NCOC meeting that was chaired by the federal minister planning, development and special initiatives, Asad Umar, the decision was taken after a downward trend was witnessed in the number of coronavirus cases.

The National Command and Operation Centre has made vaccinations mandatory for students, teaching, and non-teaching staff. From October 15, only fully vaccinated students will be allowed to enter campuses.

Here are the guidelines NCOC, issued on September 14, for the vaccination of students:

  • Students, 12 to 17 years, with impaired immune systems will be administered the Pfizer vaccine.
  • The age group for vaccination has been lowered to 17 years.

For people below the age of 18 years, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in NIMS (National Immunisation Management System)

Pakistan reported 46 Covid-19 deaths and 1,453 new cases in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 2.82%.

COVID-19 Pakistan
 
