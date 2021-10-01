Pakistan, Denmark to work on an inclusive travel policy

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged Denmark to review its visa categorisation policy and travel advisory with Pakistan to enhance cooperation and trade between the two countries.

“Pakistan and Denmark have an upward trajectory of bilateral relations,” he said at a joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in Islamabad Friday.

“A lot, however, needs to be done to further enhance the bilateral cooperation,” Qureshi pointed out. “Consequently, the countries have agreed to make joint efforts to further strengthen the relationships in diverse fields, including energy and trade.”

The foreign minister thanked his Danish counterpart for support on the GSP Plus status for Pakistan.

The leaders discussed the Afghan situation and the regional security linked with it.

Kofod said that Denmark and Pakistan have a long and strong bilateral relationship and they plan to strengthen it further in areas of trade and energy.

“Pakistan is an important country to security and stability in the region. He said Pakistan played a responsible role in peace in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.”

The Danish foreign minister stressed that the government in Afghanistan should ensure fundamental rights to its citizens.

Answering a question about the Kashmir conflict, Kofod said that India and Pakistan should peacefully derive a conclusion for the region.

The Danish foreign minister arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit on September 30.