Pakistan Army sepoy martyred in North Waziristan attack: ISPR

A Pakistan Army sepoy was martyred in an exchange of fire with alleged terrorists in a tribal district in North Waziristan, the ISPR said Monday.

An army check post in Ghariuom was targeted. According to the army’s media wing, the troops responded promptly during which Sepoy Muhammad Iqbal, 30, was shot and killed.

The area has been seized and a clearance operation is underway.

The attack comes four days after a commander of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan was killed in a fierce gun battle between security force personnel and terrorists in the Tank area.

According to ISPR, Captain Sikandar, 27, embraced martyrdom during the fierce exchange of fire. He was from Pakpattan.

Weapons and ammunition were also seized from the terrorists’ hideout.

It is believed that militants from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have entered Pakistan after the collapse of the Asharaf Ghani government in Afghanistan. Many of these militants are believed to have fled from Afghan jails.

Pakistan begins reconciliatory talks with TTP

On Saturday, in an interview with TRT World, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that government is in talks with some groups of the banned TTP for reconciliation.

He said that there are different groups that form the TTP and some of them want to talk to the Pakistan government for peace. “So, we are in talks with them. It’s a reconciliation process.”

When asked if Pakistan was asking them to lay down their arms the premier was affirmative. “Yes, we forgive them and they become normal citizens.”

Referring to TTP attacks on the country’s armed forces, he said that they were just a “spate of attacks”.