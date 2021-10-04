Monday, October 4, 2021  | 26 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan Army sepoy martyred in North Waziristan attack: ISPR

Clearance operation underway

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
A Pakistan Army sepoy was martyred in an exchange of fire with alleged terrorists in a tribal district in North Waziristan, the ISPR said Monday. An army check post in Ghariuom was targeted. According to the army's media wing, the troops responded promptly during which Sepoy Muhammad Iqbal, 30, was shot and killed. The area has been seized and a clearance operation is underway. The attack comes four days after a commander of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan was killed in a fierce gun battle between security force personnel and terrorists in the Tank area. According to ISPR, Captain Sikandar, 27, embraced martyrdom during the fierce exchange of fire. He was from Pakpattan. Weapons and ammunition were also seized from the terrorists’ hideout. It is believed that militants from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have entered Pakistan after the collapse of the Asharaf Ghani government in Afghanistan. Many of these militants are believed to have fled from Afghan jails. Pakistan begins reconciliatory talks with TTP On Saturday, in an interview with TRT World, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that government is in talks with some groups of the banned TTP for reconciliation. He said that there are different groups that form the TTP and some of them want to talk to the Pakistan government for peace. “So, we are in talks with them. It’s a reconciliation process.” When asked if Pakistan was asking them to lay down their arms the premier was affirmative. “Yes, we forgive them and they become normal citizens." Referring to TTP attacks on the country’s armed forces, he said that they were just a “spate of attacks”.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A Pakistan Army sepoy was martyred in an exchange of fire with alleged terrorists in a tribal district in North Waziristan, the ISPR said Monday.

An army check post in Ghariuom was targeted. According to the army’s media wing, the troops responded promptly during which Sepoy Muhammad Iqbal, 30, was shot and killed.

The area has been seized and a clearance operation is underway.

The attack comes four days after a commander of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan was killed in a fierce gun battle between security force personnel and terrorists in the Tank area.

According to ISPR, Captain Sikandar, 27, embraced martyrdom during the fierce exchange of fire. He was from Pakpattan.

Weapons and ammunition were also seized from the terrorists’ hideout.

It is believed that militants from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have entered Pakistan after the collapse of the Asharaf Ghani government in Afghanistan. Many of these militants are believed to have fled from Afghan jails.

Pakistan begins reconciliatory talks with TTP

On Saturday, in an interview with TRT World, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that government is in talks with some groups of the banned TTP for reconciliation.

He said that there are different groups that form the TTP and some of them want to talk to the Pakistan government for peace. “So, we are in talks with them. It’s a reconciliation process.”

When asked if Pakistan was asking them to lay down their arms the premier was affirmative. “Yes, we forgive them and they become normal citizens.”

Referring to TTP attacks on the country’s armed forces, he said that they were just a “spate of attacks”.

 
ISPR Pakistan Army ttp
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
TTP, Taliban Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pandora Papers: 700 Pakistani names in leaked offshore company documents
Pandora Papers: 700 Pakistani names in leaked offshore company documents
Only 7 Pakistani politicians in Pandora Papers, says ICIJ
Only 7 Pakistani politicians in Pandora Papers, says ICIJ
'Pakistani general's wife bought London apartment from Indian filmmaker's son'
‘Pakistani general’s wife bought London apartment from Indian filmmaker’s son’
Scuffle breaks out at PML-N convention in Bahawalpur
Scuffle breaks out at PML-N convention in Bahawalpur
Housing society offices set on fire after guards kill two
Housing society offices set on fire after guards kill two
Pandora Papers to strengthen PM Imran Khan's narrative: minister
Pandora Papers to strengthen PM Imran Khan’s narrative: minister
Ex-husband rapes woman, throws acid on her in Burewala
Ex-husband rapes woman, throws acid on her in Burewala
Aamir Liaquat resigns from National Assembly
Aamir Liaquat resigns from National Assembly
Pandora Papers, PDM in action, PCB updates
Pandora Papers, PDM in action, PCB updates
Lars Vilks, who made blasphemous caricature, killed in traffic accident
Lars Vilks, who made blasphemous caricature, killed in traffic accident
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.