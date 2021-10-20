Pakistan Army sepoy martyred in Kohlu terrorist attack: ISPR

A sepoy of the Pakistan Army was martyred Tuesday night during a terrorist attack on a check post in Kohlu, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The soldier, 26, identified as Waqas, hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra.

The army’s media wing, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the troops responded promptly and efficiently. A search operation in the area is underway to clear it of terrorists.

Earlier, on Monday, an alleged TTP terrorist was killed by the Malakand Counter-Terrorism Department in Dir. Abdul Wahab involved in the planning and plotting of multiple terrorist attacks on police and Rangers personnel. He was killed during an exchange of fire.