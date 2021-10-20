Wednesday, October 20, 2021  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan Army sepoy martyred in Kohlu terrorist attack: ISPR

Waqas hailed from Mansehra

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Listen to the story
A sepoy of the Pakistan Army was martyred Tuesday night during a terrorist attack on a check post in Kohlu, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations. The soldier, 26, identified as Waqas, hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mansehra. The army's media wing, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the troops responded promptly and efficiently. A search operation in the area is underway to clear it of terrorists. Earlier, on Monday, an alleged TTP terrorist was killed by the Malakand Counter-Terrorism Department in Dir. Abdul Wahab involved in the planning and plotting of multiple terrorist attacks on police and Rangers personnel. He was killed during an exchange of fire.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A sepoy of the Pakistan Army was martyred Tuesday night during a terrorist attack on a check post in Kohlu, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The soldier, 26, identified as Waqas, hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra.

The army’s media wing, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the troops responded promptly and efficiently. A search operation in the area is underway to clear it of terrorists.

Earlier, on Monday, an alleged TTP terrorist was killed by the Malakand Counter-Terrorism Department in Dir. Abdul Wahab involved in the planning and plotting of multiple terrorist attacks on police and Rangers personnel. He was killed during an exchange of fire.

 
ISPR kohlu
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United States announces ambassador for Pakistan after three-year gap
United States announces ambassador for Pakistan after three-year gap
FATF meeting begins, Pakistan decision not expected before Thursday
FATF meeting begins, Pakistan decision not expected before Thursday
Four airlines served notices for cancelling 383 domestic flights
Four airlines served notices for cancelling 383 domestic flights
London: SBP governor chased by Pakistani journalists with questions
London: SBP governor chased by Pakistani journalists with questions
Imran pledges to transform Pakistan into a model welfare state
Imran pledges to transform Pakistan into a model welfare state
‘Rulers can’t talk about welfare state when people go hungry’
‘Rulers can’t talk about welfare state when people go hungry’
Hindu Pundit pays homage by reciting Naat in Lahore
Hindu Pundit pays homage by reciting Naat in Lahore
FIR registered for misuse of official vehicle in Lahore
FIR registered for misuse of official vehicle in Lahore
No-confidence move tabled against Jam Kamal Khan
No-confidence move tabled against Jam Kamal Khan
Thieves try to break open ATM in Karachi
Thieves try to break open ATM in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.