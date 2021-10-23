Pakistan administers 100m doses of Covid vaccine

Pakistan has achieved another milestone by administering 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar revealed.

In a tweet Saturday, the NCOC chief said that 68 million Pakistanis have been vaccinated of which 38 million have been fully immunised.

“Thirty million people have received the single dose. It is very important that people who have taken one dose get another dose,” Umar added.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 22 Oct:

681,520

Total vaccine administered till now: 100,016,587



Landmark of administering 100 M doses achieved! Well done Pakistan 🇵🇰!! — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 23, 2021

The development comes as Pakistan begins reporting cases of another coronavirus variant Epsilon. The new strain first surfaced in the country in August. So far, at least 25 cases have been recorded, mostly from Punjab.

Epsilon originated in California, which was why it was called the California strain or B.1.429, and then it traveled to the United Kingdom and other European countries. Five variants and seven mutations of Epsilon have been reported across the world which makes it dangerous.

Preventing the 5th Covid wave

Earlier this week, Umar urged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to “ensure there is no 5th wave of covid” in the country, highlighting that if a sufficient number of people did not get the Covid-19 jab, Pakistan would continue to face the danger of another wave.

He said the vaccination campaign had made “best progress” in Islamabad, Peshawar, Gilgit, Mirpur, while it has shown “good progress” in Skardu, Charsadda, and Sargodha.

“Vaccination efforts needed “improvement” in Hyderabad, Nowshera, Faisalabad, Quetta, Karachi, Mingora, and Mardan. District administrations and health teams in these cities need to improve performance,” he added.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 552 new Covid cases, while 15 people succumbed to the deadly virus. The infection rate has fallen to 1.5%.