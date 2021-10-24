LIVE: Pakistan win toss, field first against India

Pakistan take on India in the much-awaited ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super 12 Group ‘2’ fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Babar Azam’s men will look to break India’s 100% win record against Pakistan at World Cups.

2.1 over | India 6-2

OUT! Afridi strikes again! The left-armer has castled KL Rahul. The stumps, the bails are everywhere! What a start for Pakistan!

2.0 overs | India 6-1

Imad Wasim with his left-arm spin, contains India to just five runs for the over.

0.4 overs|India 1-1

OUT! Huge, huge breakthrough for Pakistan! Rohit Sharma is gone! Shaheen Afridi with an inswinging yorker, that the right-hander fails to deal with.

Here is Pakistan's playing XI for today's game



Follow live updates here 👉https://t.co/F4s6h8aVYa pic.twitter.com/air1UbOfsh — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) October 24, 2021

Pakistan win toss, field first

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to ball first. Babar said his team will looking to take early wickets and put some pressure on India.

He expects the dew factor to come into play later and that’s another reason he chose bowl first. The Pakistan skipper said he was confident in their preparation.

Indian captain Kohli said he would have preferred to bowl first as well but has also expressed confidence in his team balance and their capability handle this.

He expected his his team is to stay focused and professional despite the atmosphere around this game. “Use it as a motivation but don’t get overawed,” he said.

While Virat Kohli’s India boast a 100% record over Babar Azam’s Pakistan in 12 matches across their T20 and 50-over World Cup history, the latter will step in the field with 10 wins in 10 matches in the United Arab Emirates.

As the Pakistan squad gathered for breakfast at their hotel in Dubai on the eve of the match, skipper Babar Azam had something to say.

“Relax,” he told the boys, who are carrying the weight of Pakistan’s forgettable history against India at World Cups.

Babar, who is also expected to be the talisman again for Pakistan, urged his team that it needed to hold the nerve