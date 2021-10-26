Tuesday, October 26, 2021  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1443
PAF chief reviews multinational drill ‘ACES Meet 2021-2’

The exercise includes participation of modern fighter jets

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Al-Arabia

Chief of Air Staff Pakistan Air Force or PAF Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu visited an operational airbase on Monday and reviewed the ongoing multi-national air exercise ‘ACES Meet 2021-2’.

Pakistan Air Force and Turkish Air Force are actively participating in the exercise, while Britain’s Royal Air Force and Uzbekistan’s air force are invited as observers, said a PAF media release.

The is aimed at refining tactics, enhancing combat potential of PAF and consolidating inter-operability among participating air forces in an integrated environment based on perceived operational scenarios.

While addressing the exercise participants, the Air Chief said: “ACES Meet is unique as participating air forces bring along a vast experience of combat operations, whether in counter-terrorism or composite flying domains. The existing global security scenario coupled with the evolving dynamics of air warfare, calls for enhanced partnership between Pakistan and Turkey.”

He added that with every passing year, the Pakistan-Turkey friendship was becoming stronger.

The exercise ACES Meet 2021-2 involves the participation of modern fighter jets and support elements from PAF and TurAF.

PAF regularly conducts similar operational exercises with friendly countries to remain abreast of challenges and response strategies in the contemporary threat environments.

