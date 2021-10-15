Paedophile sentenced to life, another arrested for inappropriate videos

Amid rising incidents of child sex abuse in Pakistan, a man has been given a life sentence for raping a young child and another has been arrested for sharing inappropriate videos of children on Facebook.

A sessions court in Lahore sentenced Manshad to life after he was convicted of raping a 7-year-old girl child at her home.

Additional Sessions Judge Mohammad Yasin also imposed a fine of Rs50,000.

A case against Manshad was registered at Shahdara Town Police Station.

The court recorded statements from 13 witnesses during the course of the trial.

According to the prosecution, Manshad raped the child when she was left at home by her parents who went out to attend a wedding ceremony.

Manshad forced his entry into the house and raped the child, the prosecution said.

Meanwhile, the FIA’s cybercrimes wing has arrested a man in Quetta’s Quarry Road area for obtaining and sharing inappropriate videos of children on Facebook.

The accused Mohammad Qasim had created three Facebook profiles to share child pornography. The FIA raiding party seized from the possession of the accused two mobile phones that were used to verify the Facebook profiles.

At least 39 videos were found on the three profiles.

After a forensic examination confirmed that the phones were used for the crime, the FIA registered an FIR against the accused at the Quetta FIA Cyber Reporting Center.

Incidents of child sex abuse have increased in recent years in the country.

Last month, a paedophile child pornography ring was busted in Sahiwal when the police carried out multiple raids and arrested four people.

The paedophiles operated from a marriage bureau and had allegedly recorded the abuse on cell phones.

On Friday, the FIA arrested a paedophile in Faisalabad after getting a tip-off from the United State.

In 2018, the rape and murder of 7-year-old Zainab Ansari sparked an outrage in the country and led to calls for child protection measures.

Last year, the Parliament passed the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill that provided for a dedicate agency to respond to possible child abuse cases.

Earlier this year, the ministry of human rights told the Sindh High High court that it had established the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA).