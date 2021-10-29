Orya Maqbool Jan asked to help negotiate with TLP

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan demands were for Saad Rizvi to be released, the cases to be ended and the ban lifted, it was not about the French ambassador this time, said analyst Orya Maqbool Jan Thursday night.

He was speaking to Nadeem Malik on SAMAA TV Thursday night. Nadeem Malik asked if Orya Maqbool had been asked to help the government with the trust deficit with the TLP and engage with them.



Orya Maqbool Jan replied that Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked him to help in the presence Ijaz Chaudhry. He was asked a second time after the situation worsened Thursday. He then met the shura after 9:30pm.



"They said that the French ambassador issue had been solved because Khadim Hussain Rizvi himself had entered an agreement that the resolution would be passed in parliament," said Orya Maqbool Jan. The TLP told him it did not want to take this matter up again as for now its demands were different.



The TLP wanted Saad Rizvi and the others to be released, their names taken off the Fourth Schedule. It wanted the ban to be lifted on the TLP and cases to be ended against them.

Orya Maqbool Jan told Nadeem Malik that he told the TLP that the first two demands were acceptable but the third pertained to the courts and that would take its own due process and time.

Orya Maqbool then went to meet Ijaz Chaudhry at Jail Road. "He was having a PTI jalsa at his office. He came out and sat with me in the car and sent the two demands to Imran Khan in front of me. By message," he said.

Orya Maqbool waited as he was told the prime minister would be holding meetings the next day. "When Khan sahib started his meetings, the TLP people started telling me, ‘We need to get the march going after Friday, please tell the PM to announce a committee so we can postpone the march," said Orya Maqbool. "I got 19 phone calls from them. At about 1pm I received the last call, that if this was not happening then good-bye."

Orya Maqbool said that the matters had been settled, but a few bureaucrats then started talking about the writ of the government, which threw a spanner in the works. Then the government went on the backfoot and eventually had to move Saad Rizvi to Rawalpindi, speak to five shura members and release 300 TLP men.

A day or so earlier, Mufti Muneebur Rehman also made the same assertion, that the TLP had not asked for the expulsion of the French ambassador this time. He said that Sheikh Rasheed and Fawad Chaudhry, from the government's sdie, had been constantly saying that this was the demand, but it was not.