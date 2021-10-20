Wednesday, October 20, 2021  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1443
IMF talks, opposition protests, Balochistan no-confidence vote, FATF

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Oct 20, 2021
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Here are some of the developments we will be following today, Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani faces a no-confidence vote today. Disgruntled members from his Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and other political parties have submitted a no-confidence motion against him with the Balochistan Assembly Secretariate. It is scheduled to be put to a vote on October 20 (today). BAP’s acting-president-designate Zahoor Buledi has claimed that at least 36 members, a majority, were supporting the motion.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and other opposition parties launch an anti-government campaign over inflation from today. On Monday, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that nationwide protests would be held at district headquarters across the country after the Eid Milad-un-Nabi. The first protest is likely to be held in Rawalpindi today.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is holding it plenary session in Paris. The hybrid session began on Tuesday, October 19 and will end on Thursday, October 21 (tomorrow). The FATF meeting will decide if Pakistan has made enough progress to be removed from its grey list. Read more here.

The talks between a Pakistani delegation and an IMF team have resumed in Washington DC to complete the 6h review for the next loan tranche under the IMF programme for Pakistan. Shaukat Tarin, the advisor to PM on financial affairs, has returned to Washington from New York to join the talks, a spokesman has announced.

Dengue cases are on the rise in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh. Lahore has reported 257 new cases while at least 90 patients were reported in Rawalpindi. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 241 new cases.

World T20 Cup: Pakistan is to play its second warm up match against South Africa today.

